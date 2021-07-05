THIRTEEN random photos of Sheffield United fans' matchday routine ahead of FULL return of supporters next month

Sheffield United get things underway in their first season back in the Championship when they host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane that in a game that will see them play in front of a restriction-free crowd for the first time in almost 18 months if all goes as planned.

It’ll be Slavisa Jokanovic’s first official game in charge of the Blades since he took up the job in Sheffield, and he’ll be delighted that there should be plenty of Unitedites about to give him a proper welcome.

A statement from the EFL’s Chief Executive, Trevor Birch, said the English Football League welcomed the government’s decision, and spoke of how much they were looking forward to getting people back in stadiums.

Not long after Boris Johnson’s announcement, Birch said: “The EFL welcomes today’s positive announcement by the Prime Minister that capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, which will allow us to finally press forward with our plans to see a full return of fans to EFL stadiums from the start of the new EFL season in just four weeks’ time."

And so we will return to scenes like these in our gallery – something that we have missed so much in the past year-and-a-half.

1. The Lane under lights Supporters make their way through the turnstiles at Bramall Lane, Sheffield Photo: Nigel French Buy photo

2. The final stretch Supporters arrive for the League One play-off semi final against Swindon at Bramall Lane Photo: Nigel French Buy photo

3. Sing your heart out Sheffield United fans show their support in the stands Photo: Nick Potts Buy photo

4. A place for fans old... A fan in the Bramall Lane stands wearing a Daddy Elf hat on Boxing Day, 2019 Photo: Mike Egerton Buy photo