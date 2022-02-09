Sheffield United v West Brom: Working in catering, selling cars and 'King George' - The Blades players from Battle of Bramall Lane

On an afternoon of bad tackles, headbutts and injuries, the game was abandoned with United down to SIX men – and went down in infamy.

West Brom boss Gary Megson accused United of deliberately trying to get the game called off, a claim Neil Warnock refuted as ‘absolute nonsense’.

In the years that have passed since, some of the key figures involved in the Battle of Bramall have spoken about their memories of that eventful early spring day back in 2002.

Former Blades defender Keith Curle recalled how the atmosphere in the home dressing room was one of disbelief.

"When you look back on it now, it's surreal. It was farcical,” said Curle.

"In the dressing room after there was just sheer disbelief about what had happened.

“A lot ask if it was calculated. Was it set up? No. Was it set up for Warnock to bring George on to get revenge? No.

"They got lip-reading experts to try and pick up the conversation I had with Neil. There was a debate about what Neil had said to me, whether I instructed to get another man sent off or get another man off the pitch? It was nowhere near the case.

"I can't remember what Warnock said. In no way shape or form was it to get the game abandoned."

Neither George Santos nor Patrick Suffo played for United again and both were fined the maximum of two weeks of wages.

But what happened to the rest of the Blades players from the day? We took a look...

1. Simon Tracey Tracey spent 15 years at Bramall Lane having joined the Blades from Wimbledon in 1988. He played more than 300 games for United and was part of the team promoted from the old Third Division in the 1988-89 season. Tracey was an ever-present during the following season when Dave Bassett's side went up to old First Division. He retired in 2003 before moving into scouting and coaching. Photo: Craig Prentis Photo Sales

2. Gus Uhlenbeek The defender was born in Suriname but grew up in Amsterdam and spent more than a decade in English football, playing 50 games across two seasons at Bramall Lane as well as enjoying spells at clubs including Ipswich, Fulham and Bradford. Believed to be working in the catering industry back in the Netherlands Photo: Ipswich Eve News Photo Sales

3. Keith Curle A full England international, Curle was in the twilight of his career when he arrived at United and spent two years at the Lane before moving to Barnsley and Mansfield. He went into management after retiring as a player, and led Northampton to a League Two play-off final win last season Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Robert Page Page made over 120 appearances for Sheffield United, including a spell as captain. After hanging up his boots he moved into coaching and is currently Wales' U21 coach. He stepped up to take temporary charge of the senior side recently in Ryan Giggs' absence Photo: The Star Photo Sales