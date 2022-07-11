Rock climbing and bouldering in Sheffield and the Peak District - who can you spot in these retro pictures?

People have been enjoying the Peak District on the outskirts of Sheffield for over a century.

By Errol Edwards
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:48 am
The Foundry climbing wall, Mowbray Street, 1994
The Peak District, just on the outskirts of Sheffield has been a popular place for walkers, riders, cyclists and horse riders.

Throughout the year Burbage and Stanage Edge are popular with people who enjoy bouldering, rock climbers, abseilers and paragliders.

Who can you spot in these retro pictures – and which landmarks do you recognise?

Stanage Edge, Hallam Moors, showing old quarry used in the production of millstones. 1946
Robin Hood's Cave, Stanage Edge, 1945
Higger Tor, Hathersage Moor
The Great Chimney, Wharncliffe Craggs. Climbers are James W. Puttrell, the famous cragsman and cave explorer and W.J. Watson. 1902.
Rock climbing on Burbage Rocks and Burbage Moor c.2002
Girl Guides at Stanage Pole. .1960’s
The Edge climbing wall, John Street, 1996
Rock Climbing at Stanedge Edge, Hallam Moors, 1971
