The Foundry climbing wall, Mowbray Street, 1994
The Peak District, just on the outskirts of Sheffield has been a popular place for walkers, riders, cyclists and horse riders.
Throughout the year Burbage and Stanage Edge are popular with people who enjoy bouldering, rock climbers, abseilers and paragliders.
Stanage Edge, Hallam Moors, showing old quarry used in the production of millstones. 1946 Robin Hood's Cave, Stanage Edge, 1945 Higger Tor, Hathersage Moor The Great Chimney, Wharncliffe Craggs. Climbers are James W. Puttrell, the famous cragsman and cave explorer and W.J. Watson. 1902. Rock climbing on Burbage Rocks and Burbage Moor c.2002 Girl Guides at Stanage Pole. .1960’s The Edge climbing wall, John Street, 1996 Rock Climbing at Stanedge Edge, Hallam Moors, 1971 Rock Climbing at Stanedge Edge, Hallam Moors, 1971 Rock Climbing at Stanedge Edge, Hallam Moors, 1971