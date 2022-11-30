The January transfer window has seen some interesting business at Sheffield United over the last 15 or so years – both good and bad.

And with the rumour mill starting to crank into gear as the window opens in just over a month’s time, we looked back and picked 11 January signings from years gone by – and ranked them as Hits and Misses.

Paul Heckingbottom has already begun talking about what the club’s recruitment might look like in January, if they are to dip into the market, telling The Star: “There’s a type of player we look at. There’s a bracket they fit into. What we want, another club might not be interested in. They might not be looking for the same qualities as us. So you can use that as a filter.”

There are some good signings on our rundown and some... not so great?

Do you agree? If not, who would you have picked? It’s not an exhaustive list so let us know your most memorable January signings in the comments below or on Twitter.

Chris Wilder welcomes Sander Berge to Sheffield United

John Brayford - HIT The loan edition rather than the permanent signing, Brayford was a revelation after joining Nigel Clough's side and helped them reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, scoring in the quarter-final win over Charlton. His time at Bramall Lane was blighted by a bad injury but he was an inspired loan signing

Ricky Holmes - MISS A long-term target of Chris Wilder, the Blades boss finally got his man in January 2018 - but one league start for the Blades in his entire Bramall Lane career rather tells the story. Holmes was unlucky with injuries - he revealed his plans to retire earlier this year before enjoying a second wind at Northampton Town - but he played just 141 minutes of senior football in a United shirt, which puts him squarely in the 'miss' category

Sander Berge - HIT Became United's record signing when he arrived in January 2020. Took some time to adapt to English football but gradually began to show his class. His injury will be keenly felt by the Blades for the next few months