1. Simon Tracey

Tracey spent 15 years at Bramall Lane having joined the Blades from Wimbledon in 1988. He played more than 300 games for United and was part of the team promoted from the old Third Division in the 1988-89 season. Tracey was an ever-present during the following season when Dave Bassett's side went up to old First Division. He retired in 2003 before moving into scouting and coaching.

Photo: Craig Prentis