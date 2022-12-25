Anyone who was at Bramall Lane that afternoon won’t forget 2002’s battle with West Brom in a hurry.
On an afternoon of bad tackles, headbutts and injuries, the game was abandoned with United down to SIX men – and went down in infamy. West Brom boss Gary Megson accused United of deliberately trying to get the game called off, a claim Neil Warnock refuted as ‘absolute nonsense’.
In the years that have passed since, some of the key figures involved in the Battle of Bramall have spoken about their memories of that eventful early spring day back in 2002. Neither George Santos nor Patrick Suffo, who saw red that day, played for United again and both were fined the maximum of two weeks of wages.
But what happened to the rest of the Blades players from that remarkable day? We took a look...
1. Simon Tracey
Tracey spent 15 years at Bramall Lane having joined the Blades from Wimbledon in 1988. He played more than 300 games for United and was part of the team promoted from the old Third Division in the 1988-89 season. Tracey was an ever-present during the following season when Dave Bassett's side went up to old First Division. He retired in 2003 before moving into scouting and coaching.
Photo: Craig Prentis
2. Gus Uhlenbeek
The defender was born in Suriname but grew up in Amsterdam and spent more than a decade in English football, playing 50 games across two seasons at Bramall Lane as well as enjoying spells at clubs including Ipswich, Fulham and Bradford. Believed to be working in the catering industry back in the Netherlands
Photo: Ipswich Eve News
3. Keith Curle
A full England international, Curle was in the twilight of his career when he arrived at United and spent two years at the Lane before moving to Barnsley and Mansfield. He went into management after retiring as a player, and is now in charge at Hartlepool United
Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Robert Page
Page made over 120 appearances for Sheffield United, including a spell as captain. After hanging up his boots he moved into coaching and is currently Wales' coach. He stepped up to take charge of the senior team in Ryan Giggs' absence and led them into the World Cup in Qatar earlier this winter
Photo: The Star