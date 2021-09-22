18 players from yesteryear you probably forgot ever played for Sheffield United

From treble winners at Celtic to loan men from Fiorentina, we took a trip down memory lane to pull out 18 players you may have forgotten ever graced Bramall Lane. How many can you remember?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see some of the most forgettable Blades signings of recent years…
1. Jean Calve
The French right-back played 18 times on loan for the Blades, scoring once – and what a goal it was, an outrageous long-range effort against Preston on his debut for the Blades
2. Leon Britton
Perhaps the most unsuitable player ever to play under Kevin Blackwell’s management, 5ft 5in Britton made just 26 appearances for the Blades before realising the mistake he had made and returning to Swansea, where he is seen as a legend
3. Arturo Lupoli
Another player to score on his debut – against Wednesday, no less – former Arsenal man Lupoli couldn’t help United get promoted and returned to Italy, beginning a tour of random clubs until he retired
4. Elian Parrino
Joined the Blades on loan from Estudiantes, but boss Gary Speed said publicly that he wasn’t ready for English football. Made 14 appearances for the Blades in all, but couldn’t prevent them being relegated to League One
