Norman Melbourne set to land a double at Owlerton greyhouds tonight.

Jaxx Teller (Nap) gets some grade relief at Owlerton tonight and the chance to wipe the slate clean on a second start of 2018.

It all went wrong for the Norman Melbourne-trained dog (Race 5, trap 2) on January 2 when chasing a brace of wins in Open class - and hat-trick in all competitions - but his 15.94s best recent time dictates he is a big player here.

Melbourne can make it a double in Race 13 with Ramor Express (NB, trap 3).

He continues to operate at a high level and was beaten only a neck in Open company last time out. His best recent time of 28.84s when winning by nearly two lengths on December 23 means he merits inclusion as he goes in search of an elusive breakthrough top-grade win.

OWLERTON TONIGHT - (Friday, Jan 12 - Race 1 19.30 500m Flat (A2) 1 Queensland Flyer; 2 Porterhouse; 3 Ballycowen Elsa; 4 Alien Wisdom; 5 Magna Disco; 6 VACANT

Race 2 18.45 280m Flat (D2) 1 Daniels Bullet; 2 Breakthenews; 3 Daboybrian; 4 Stepaside Speedo; 5 Carry on; 6 Coney McKenna

Race 3 20.00 500m Flat (A2) 1 El Nerja; 2 Yahoo Joan; 3 Local Fortune; 4 Lightfoot Kante; 5 Swirling Stream; 6 VACANT

Race 4 20.15 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Stormy Cocojohn; 2 Swift Chip; 3 VACANT; 4 Tornaroy Torment; 5 You Little Una; 6 Swift Sam

Race 5 20.30 280m Flat (D1) 1 Stepaside Radebe; 2 Jaxx Teller; 3 Fearsome Turbo; 4 Boomtown Actor; 5 Coney Cassius; 6 Coney Sabella

Race 6 20.45 500m Flat (A5) 1 Townside Becky; 2 Catrigg Cloud; 3 Broomwell Pearl; 4 Littleton Dude; 5 Layla Livs Mil; 6 Stepaside Gracie

Race 7 21.00 500m Flat (A6) 1 Rough Houdini; 2 Curragh Classic; 3 Bright Jada; 4 Joella Ronnie; 5 Townside Monroe; 6 Yahoo Eddie

Race 8 21.15 280m Flat (D3) 1 Greenhill Buddy; 2 Up For It; 3 Zulu Turbo; 4 Fault Finder; 5 Kowloon Big Jeff; 6 Hellfire Lady

Race 9 21.30 500m Flat (A3) 1 Pennys Bijou; 2 Lightfoot Girl; 3 Another Rouge; 4 Chips and Cheese; 5 Harton Derwent; 6 Petes Boy

Race 10 21.45 280m Flat (D4) 1 Evoden Rusco; 2 Typical Oak; 3 Townside Star; 4 Fearsome Genius; 5 Kikis Angel; 6 Saucy Miss

Race 11 22.00 500m Flat (A4) 1 Go Mike Go; 2 Swift Broseley; 3 Oakvale Curly; 4 Droopys Greta; 5 Bells Diva; 6 Longrange Silver

Race 12 22.15 500m Flat (A8) 1 Broomwell Jester; 2 Lindrick Loner; 3 Bahamian Hope; 4 Shianns Lass; 5 Battyford Split; 6 Flocars Leeroy

Race 13 22.30 500m Flay (A1) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Hannekes Man; 3 Ramor Express; 4 Slaneyside Rider; 5 March On Monty; 6 Droopys Baresi

tomorrow - Race 1 18.09 500m Flat (A4) 1 Russanda Ricky; Geelo Digby; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Night Dancer; 5 Jetts Legend; 6 Magna Park

Race 2 28.26 280m Flat Handicap 1 Keep The Faith; 2 Killeacle Jewel; 3 Corner Maybe; 4 Diceys Act; 5 Lazy Pearl; 6 Swift Rocco

Race 3 18.44 500m Flat (A3) 1 Lostrigg Jack; 2 Demesne Heiress; 3 Dash Away Wink; 4 Senor Barry; 5 Droopys Storm; 6 Stanza

Race 4 19.02 500m Flat (A2) 1 Swift Lohan; 2 Explosive Joseph; 3 Blackstone Lyric; 4 Coolboy Blitz; 5 Off You Trot; 6 Harton Lila

Race 5 19.19 500m Flat (A6) 1 Droopys Ewing; 2 Mid Tipp Betty; 3 Charge Ahead; 4 Greatest Gift; 5 Drumsna Suzy; 6 Droopys Bear

Race 6 19.34 500m Flat (A6) 1 Derryhogan Tizzy; 2 Karlow Blitz; 3 Elusive Haircut; 4 Layas Girl; 5 Varra Brae; 6 Brooklawn Loch

Race 7 19.51 500m Flat ( A8) 1 Derryhogan Elsa; 2 Salems Eugenia; 3 Salems Savanna; 4 Stunning Buster; 5 Kalane; 6 Fahee Bell

Race 8 20.08 660m Flat Handicap 1 Harton Grand; 2 Geelo Millions; 3 Harton Black; 4 Harton Hondo; 5 Droopys Realm; 6 Adamant Jim

Race 9 20.26 280m Flat (D2) 1 Ballymac Sheehy; 2 Peekaboo Mo; 3 Candlelight Max; 4 Geelo Junior; 5 Hittheroadjck; 6 Ballymac Benji

Race 10 20.43 500m Flat (A5) 1 So Its Emily; 2 Portmagee Lord; 3 Sister Sledge; 4 Miss Sophierose; 5 Magna Babe; 6 Lindrick Ronnie

Race 11 21.01 280m Flat (D3) 1 Pie N Peas; 2 Whinmoor Inky; 3 Velocity Queen; 4 Harton Cooper; 5 Yahoo Angela; 6 Lacken Berrie

Race 12 21.18 500m Flat (A5) 1 Peekaboo Freddie; 2 Harton Willow; 3 Geelo Nora; 4 Adamant Reagan; 5 Capri; 6 Lightfoot Ola

Race 13 21.36 500m Flat (A4) 1 Townside Lara; 2 Deltic Sahara; 3 Boomtown Frankel; 4 Kranky Toni; 5 Crackerjack; 6 Soberano Prince

Race 14 21.54 500m Flat (A7) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Queen Of Bandits; 3 Carriglad Adele; 4 Unique Duke; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Burnt Oak Beano

Race 15 22.12 500m Flat (A6) 1 Shes All There; 2 Roedhelm Prince; 3 Unique Queen; 4 Jeffys Bob; 5 Skip It Jojo; 6 Droopys Awaken

Race 16 22.30 500m Flat (A2) 1 Jacks Phoenix; 2 Harton Monkey; 3 Kingdom Recruit; 4 Kingdom Deere; 5 Balroe Belle; 6 Swift Darius

n Racegoers can enjoy a night out for as little as £3 at Owlerton Stadium during the first two months of 2018.

As part of the venue’s ‘Winter Warmers’ offering, a special ‘pie, peas and pint’ deal will be available for £3 on Tuesdays and £5 on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of February.

Two of Owlerton’s other deals will also be available for less. Prices for the Fab 4, which includes admission, a racecard, two drinks and a bet – will start at £4, and the popular Six-Pack deal will start at £5.

Prices for executive boxes will also be discounted.