Superleague netball franchise bid for Sheffield

A bid is being made to bring a Superleague Netball franchise to Sheffield.

Yorkshire-based sports specialists Park Community Arena Limited are teaming up with the county’s top netball interests in a bid to join the 35-acre Olympic Legacy Park at Don Valley.

The proposed £4m Park Community Arena would seat up to 2500 spectators in an area which is home to world class sports, education, research, health and leisure facilities including the English Institute of Sport and iceSheffield.

Community Arena Director Yuri Matischen said: “The Arena aims to be the home of a key number of sports from elite to grass roots.

“The interest from netball has been extremely encouraging and we feel a Yorkshire franchise based in Sheffield will be a great opportunity. ”

Yorkshire Netball chair, Kim Burns added “Since the last round of franchises there has been a huge gap in Yorkshire as we were left without a Super League team, especially considering how successful we have been in producing talented players. This latest bid looks like a very exciting opportunity.”

* Parties wishing to take part in a feasability studyshould contact Yuri Matischen at yuri.matischen@mlsgb.co