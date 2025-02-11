National Apprenticeship Week: Leeds Rhinos head groundsperson urges young people to consider apprenticeship opportunities in grounds management
National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place from 10 – 16 February, is an annual event that raises awareness about apprenticeships and the long-term career opportunities they can offer.
Ryan began his career at Leeds Rhinos as an apprentice, initially working under former Head Groundsperson Jason Booth – who had also started as an apprentice at the club, one of the most successful rugby league sides in the country.
Data from the Grounds Management Association (GMA) reveals 40% of the current grounds management workforce are over 50 years old and up to 15% plan to retire in the next 3 years.
The GMA, the not-for-profit organisation supporting volunteer and professional groundspeople, says the data represents huge opportunities for young people looking to get into the sector that makes sport possible.
Ryan says: “My own career path is a great example of just how far an apprenticeship can take you. An apprenticeship provides you with invaluable practical experience, which is difficult to get just from the classroom – a real head start in such a hands-on industry like grounds management.
“I absolutely love my job. As head groundsperson at Leeds Rhinos, I play an integral part at arguably the biggest rugby league side in the country. It’s hugely rewarding to work outdoors at such an iconic venue and to know the pitch I help prepare makes sport possible for players and fans.
“With an older workforce, there’s never been a better time for young people to get into grounds management. If you’re passionate about sport and love working outdoors, I’d urge you to take a look at the apprenticeship opportunities available.”
To find apprenticeship opportunities, go to: www.apprenticeships.gov.uk
To learn more about a career in grounds management, go to: www.thegma.org.uk