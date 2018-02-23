Napoleons Bar set to host annual presentation of awards event

Have your say

The Owlerton Greyhound Owners Association (OGOA) will hold its annual awards ceremony on Sunday March 4 at Owlerton Stadium in the exclusive Napoleons Bar.

The event, which is organised annually by the OGOA, sees members, greyhounds, trainers and kennels recognised in a number of award categories, such as Greyhound of the Year and Bitch of the Year.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 6pm, are priced at £20 per person and include a meal plus entertainment in the form of live music, a comedian and a magician.

Dave Perry, general manager at Owlerton Greyhound Stadium, said: “We’re looking forward to this year’s OGOA Awards, it’ll be great to see all those who have achieved so much in the past year get the recognition they deserve. “

For more information or for tickets contact Owlerton’s box office on 0114 234 3074.

Race Card for Friday

23rd February

Race 1 19.30 500m Flat (A7) 1 Bahamian Sky ; 2 Crown Inn Glory ; 3 Milliondollarlad ; 4 Best Deal ; 5 Derryhogan Biddy ; 6 Surfer Darragh

Race 2 19..45 500m Flat Handicap 1 Sausage Roulette ; 2 Sister Sledge ; 3 Harton Minnie ; 4 Peekaboo Barney ; 5 Townside Lara ; 6 Your Shout

Race 3 20.00 280m Flat (D3) 1 Up For It ; 2 Swift Broseley ; 3 Geelo Phantom ; 4 Pennys Twitch ; 5 Laglie Brexit ; 6 Desert Spitfire

Race 4 20.15 500m Flat (A2) 1 Jacks Phoenix ; 2 Swift Metro ; 3 Explosive Joseph ; 4 Tooreenalour ; 5 VACANT ; 6 Swift Darius

Race 5 20.30 280m Flat (D3) 1 Definate Dream ; 2 Geelo Big Lad ; 3 Skip It Jack ; 4 Newlawn Paddy ; 5 Peekaboo Laddy ; 6 Power Gamble

Race 6 20.45 500m Flat (A5) 1 Goldies Holland ; 2 Ballroom Blitz ; 3 Geelo Orchid ; 4 Sharp Response ; 5 Kowloon Big Jeff ; 6 Hedsor Indigo

Race 7 21.00 500m Flat (A5) 1 Harton Willow ; 2 Puckane Mall ; 3 Unique Duke ; 4 Bald Eagle ; 5 Present Frank ; 6 Droopys Awaken

Race 8 21.15 500m Flat (A4) 1 Lostrigg Jack ; 2 Longrange Daisy ; 3 Razmataz Baresi ; 4 Tullymurry Wings ; 5 Coney Caliber ; 6 Shotgun Slade

Race 9 21.30 500m Flat (A6) 1 Quicksilverjemma ; 2 Geelo Murphy ; 3 Greatest Gift ; 4 Mustang Flame ; 5 Soviet Lady ; 6 Powerful Trend

Race 10 21.45 500m Flat (A3) 1 Demesne Heiress ; 2 Swift Bruno ; 3 Droopys Greta ; 4 Newsflash ; 5 Fourpenny Blaze ; 6 Harton Hondo

Race 11 22.00 280m Flat (D4) 1 Rewind Time ; 2 Hillcroft Baby ; 3 Shes The Legend ; 4 Heart and Soul ; 5 Kowloom Chrissie ; 6 Kikis Angel

Race 12 22.15 500m Flat (A1) 1 Droopys Podge ; 2 Kowloon Mickycon ; 3 Lightfoot Caesar ; 4 Swift Century ; 5 Geelo Yankee ; 6 VACANT

Race 13 22.30 280m Flat (D1) 1 Shale Carter ; 2 Daniels Bullet ; 3 Thurlesbeg Pluto ; 4 Daboybrian ; 5 Coney Cassius ; 6 Coney Sabella

Saturday 24th February

Race 1 18.09 500m Flat (A4) 1 Truly A Blade ; 2 Miss The Flight ; 3 Battyford Merlin ; 4 Bright Buddy ; 5 Peekaboo Maddie ; 6 Magna Park

Race 2 18.26 280m Flat (D1) 1 Lazy Pearl ; 2 Breakthenews ; 3 Jaxx Teller ; 4 Carry On ; 5 Quicksilverjorja ; 6 Ballymac Benji

Race 3 18.44 500m Flat (A4) 1 Valiant Striker ; 2 Bavette ; 3 Mystical Girl ; 4 Marys Coco ; 5 Logic Reason ; 6 Geelo Aurelia

Race 4 19.02 280m Flat (D2) 1 Peekaboo Mo ; 2 Vanity ; 3 Kranky Toni ; 4 Moanteen Louise ; 5 Paulines Jaguar ; 6 Hellfire Lady

Race 5 19.19 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Swift Chip ; 2 Tornaroy Torment ; 3 Born To Please ; 4 Swift Sam ; 5 You Little Una ; 6 Flawless Flash

Race 6 19.34 500m Flat (A8) 1 Dancers Wink ; 2 Stunning Buster ; 3 Sue The Legend ; 4 Ursuline Lexi ; 5 Battyford Split ; 6 Ferndale Kitten

Race 7 19.51 500m Flat (A7) 1 Suntan Lady ; 2 Peekaboo Spot ; 3 Todmorden ; 4 Blanemore Oyster ; 5 West Of Dromin ; 6 Poolie Laura

Race 8 20.08 500m Flat (A5) 1 Catrigg Cloud ; 2 Roedhelm Prince ; 3 Miss Sophierose ; 4 Geelo Twister ; 5 Ballyeglish King ; 6 Double Duchess

Race 9 20.26 500m Flat (A3) 1 Boozed Flame ; 2 Geelo Olly ; 3 Bandicoot Pippy ; 4 Another Rogue ; 5 Long Day ; 6 Piemans Express

Race 10 20.43 500m Flat (A6) 1 Derryhogan Tizzy ; 2 Elusive Haircut ; 3 Broomwell Peral ; 4 Millhill Storm ; 5 Hillcroft Ace ; 6 Brooklawn Loch

Race 11 21.01 500m Flat (A3) 1 Go Mike Go ; 2 These Old Shades ; 3 Shirley Heights ; 4 Magna Disco ; 5 Coolboy Blitz ; 6 Soberano Prince

Race 12 21.18 500m Flat (A2) 1 Our Lady Jane ; 2 Swift Lohan ; 3 Weak At Denise ; 4 Oakvale Curly ; 5 Liberty Law ; 6 Petes Boy

Race 13 21.36 280m Flat (D4) 1 Blue Boy Hawk ; 2 Geelo Solace ; 3 Marks Act ; 4 Broomwell Wren ; 5 Geeelo Mosoon ; 6 Royston Bobby

Race 14 21.54 500m Flat (A6) 1 Portmagee Lord ; 2 So Its Emily ; 3 Jeffys Bob ; 4 Cons Rocket ; 5 Layla Livs Mil ; 6 Bearly Legal

Race 15 22.12 280m Flat (D3) 1 Texas Severide ; 2 Maroon Tony ; 3 Slaneyside Hoey ; 4 Fault Finder ; 5 Harton Cooper ; 6 Shocked Horror

Race 16 22.30 500m Flat (A8) 1 Stunning Tommy ; 2 Peekaboo Tammy ; 3 Rosali Maggie ; 4 Unique Prince ; 5 Amazing Charm ; 6 Flocars Leeroy