Victory in Assen for Ellis and Clement

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement celebrate in Assen. Photo: Wally Walters

The races were part of the support package to the World Superbike championship round at Assen and the Anglo/French duo completed their free practice and qualifying in first race and began the first race on Saturday from pole position.

As the first 18 lap race began it was Ellis/Clement who got the hole shot into turn one and they fought off the attention of Reeves/Rousseau over the early laps. But eventually Reeves/Rousseau made a pass stick and they took the lead on lap seven. They were able to hold their slight lead over the mid race laps but current world champions Schlosser/Fries had managed to overcome Ellis/Clement and were intent on snatching the lead for themselves.

On lap 13 Schlosser/Fries hit the front with Ellis/Clement also passing Reeves/Rousseau but they were unable to regain the lead and had to be satisfied with a close second place just 0.6s behind Schlosser/Fries and 5.3s ahead of Reeves/Rousseau.

Starting the second race on Sunday Ellis/Clement held the lead through the first lap before relinquishing the lead to Reeves/Rousseau. But Ellis was determined to secure the win and retook the lead on lap five and proceeded to pull away from the pack.

Schlosser/Fries also made it past Reeves/Rousseau but were too far back to have any influence over the leaders and Ellis/Clement romped home for a decisive win, some 6.097s ahead of their rivals.

With a win and a second place Ellis/Clement retain their championship lead on 90 points, Schlosser/Fries 86, Reeves/Rousseau 68.