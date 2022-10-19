The Tru Plant Tigers raced to a 51-39 win at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday as they maintained their stunning record over the Stars.

The South Yorkshire side hold a 100 per cent record over the Norfolk outfit this term with five wins out of five.

Sheffield's Connor Mountain and Tobiasz Musielak on a 5-1 over King's Lynn earlier this year. Picture: Charlotte Flanigan

In fact, they’ve never lost to King’s Lynn since stepping up to the top-flight with three victories and a draw last year also.

But Stead insists there’s still a big job to do for his riders.

And after suffering Premiership Grand Final heartache last week, Stead says it’s made the team even more determined to help the club secure their first ever top-flight silverware.

“We might be in a commanding position, but nothing is won just yet,” Stead said.

“Yes we are on a 10 match winning streak at Owlerton, yes we’ve got this wonderful record over King’s Lynn and yes we are leading by 12 at the halfway stage.

“But with all the expectation now on us to go and seal the deal, it means King’s Lynn will come to us in a relaxed, yet gritty mood which makes them a dangerous prospect.

“Nevertheless, I’ve told our lads I want to see the same commitment and determination that I saw them bounce back with on Monday, and if they replicate that then we should have enough to get our hands on the League Cup trophy.

“That would be great and would be some consolation to not winning the league.

“That’s what I want for the boys, they’ve been great this year and they deserve something, it’s what I want for the management and more than anything I want some silverware for the supporters because they’ve been absolutely brilliant and have stuck with us all year long.”

The Premiership League Cup Trophy will be presented by double World Superbike Champion James Toseland.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Lewis Kerr, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak, Justin Sedgmen, Connor Mountain.

KING’S LYNN: Richard Lawson, Thomas Jorgensen, Richie Worrall, Josh Pickering, Nicolai Klindt, Frederik Jakobsen, Jason Edwards.

It’s kids for a quid on Thursday night and season tickets are valid.