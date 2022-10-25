Speedway: Jack Holder excited by Sheffield Tigers plans, says boss Simon Stead

The Tru Plant Tigers, who finished runners-up in this year’s Grand Final, had to fulfil their outstanding Premiership fixture with the Witches, and ensured they finished with ten league victories from ten at Owlerton with a comprehensive 54-36 triumph. Sheffield won ten of the 15 races and limited their opponents to just one heat advantage - which came in the final action of the night.

Rising Star Connor Mountain top scored with paid 13 and fully deserved his Heat 15 nomination, while guest Sam Masters provided entertainment on his way to three race wins. Holder dropped just one point to the opposition while fellow heat-leader Adam Ellis was paid double figures.

Lewis Kerr demonstrated plenty of speed and fighting spirit as did reserve Justin Sedgmen, in the thick of the action in each of his outings. The Sheffield faithful were thrilled with another quality team display - and raised the volume even higher when it was announced Holder would be returning for a third straight season.

Team boss Simon Stead said: “It’s great to start off by bringing your number one back. I’m delighted that we’ve got Jack back because he sort of feels at home here. We’ve talked to him about our plans with how we want to make the team look and how that’s going to shape up and he’s excited by that which is obviously really, really pleasing.

“I just want to say a big thanks to all those fans who came out tonight and then stayed behind to hear from the lads and hear the news as well; I hate the phrase ‘nothing fixture’ because you always want to win and it was a nice way to sign off our regular league campaign.”