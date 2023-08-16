Sheffield Tigers face a changed Peterborough line-up on Thursday, as the Owlerton club go for a fifth straight home win

The TruPlant Tigers find themselves on another positive run of form at Owlerton and head into the clash against the Panthers on the back of an impressive 54-36 victory of a solid Leicester Lions side last week.

Thursday night (August 17, 7.30pm) gives the South Yorkshire men the opportunity to move back to within one point of the play-off places.

And despite Peterborough being at the foot of the Sports Insure Premiership table, team boss Simon Stead feels that recent changes could make the contest closer than some may be anticipating - but is, nevertheless, backing his side to add another couple of points to their tally.

Sheffield Tigers team boss Simon Stead feels that recent changes to Peterborough's line up could make the two sides's meeting closer than some may be anticipating. Picture: David Kessen, National World

"They’ve now got 'Bomber' (Chris Harris) in at number one, Vadim Tarasenko will be looking forward to riding our track in drier conditions than the last time the Panthers came to town and in Niels (Kristian Iversen), Ben Cook and Benjamin Basso they’ve got a very capable middle order as well," Stead said.

"Their new signing Patryk Wojdylo shot into form in their home meeting against Ipswich last week and Jordan Jenkins down at reserve has come on leaps and bounds once again this season.

"So Peterborough have got what it takes to give us a good run for our money – but as ever, as long as all the lads apply themselves correctly and ride how we all know they can, then you know I’d back them against anyone.

"We’ve got such a good run of fixtures coming up now and it’s all about maintaining our form, continuing to build momentum and ensure we get into those play-offs and finish as high up the regular league table as we can."

Children aged 17 and under will be admitted for £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it’s £20 for concessions.

Sheffield: Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.