Rhys Stephenson looks to build on first Talent Cup podium... after meeting his fans

Rhys Stephenson is looking to build on his first podium.

But before he heads to Donington Park on May 20, he will be taking time to meet up with his fans.

Rhys will be at Spilsby Bike Night on Tuesday (May 17) to discuss his racing career, and will also make sure there are two tickets for the next round of British Superbike action at Donington Park up for grabs for one lucky visitor.

Rhys, in his second year competing in the Talent Cup, claimed his first podium at Oulton Park over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

In the combined free practice his times put him in first position overall.

He failed to finish the first race but put that behind him for a superb second race.

Reflecting on race one, he said: “I ended up having to take a detour through the long lap section after I was left nowhere else to go, which put me back about seconds from the front group that I had been running with."

On race two, Rhys added: "Race two was brilliant.

"What an awesome race day, starting third on the grid I was really hopeful of my first podium, especially after Sunday’s off.

" I had a good mindset and went into the race with a different strategy.

"I was hoping to take the lead and pull away from the pack but the other riders had other ideas, but we had a really good battles all the way through.