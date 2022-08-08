Howarth’s sweeping move past both Nicolai Klindt and Thomas Jorgenson took him from third to first in the heat, holding on to put Tigers into an unassailable lead ahead of the final heat.

It was the first points King’s Lynn’s Klindt had dropped on the night, although he was also beaten into second place in heat 15 by Tigers number one Jack Holder. Klindt, a former Tigers rider, was the top scorer on the night with a haul of 13 points.