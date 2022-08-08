Howarth’s sweeping move past both Nicolai Klindt and Thomas Jorgenson took him from third to first in the heat, holding on to put Tigers into an unassailable lead ahead of the final heat.
It was the first points King’s Lynn’s Klindt had dropped on the night, although he was also beaten into second place in heat 15 by Tigers number one Jack Holder. Klindt, a former Tigers rider, was the top scorer on the night with a haul of 13 points.
Sheffield Tigers 48: Jack Holder 12, Craig Cook R/R, Adam Ellis 8(1 bonus), Kyle Howarth 10, Tobiasz Musielak 7(2), Justin Sedgmen 4, Connor Mountain 7(1)
Kings Lynn Stars 42: Josh Pickering 7(2), Thomas Jorgensen 10(2), Richie Worrall 6(1), Nicolai Klindt 13, Richard Lawson 3, Frederik Jakobsen 3, Jason Edwards 0.