More than a double delight at Donington Park GP circuit for rookie Rowan

Sheffield’s up-and-coming motorsport star, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, made a successful return to Donington as he picked up another four trophies in this year’s championship.

The Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA season continued for its eighth round at Donington Park last weekend.

Renowned as the fastest circuit in the UK, with F4 cars hitting speeds of over 145mph, the weekend drew crowds of over 20,000 spectators and was broadcast live on ITV.

The weekend saw Rowan drive the new Italian Tatuus Formula 4 car for the first time on the full grand prix circuit.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling on track (credit: Jakob Ebrey)

Following a fast, but very wet, start in qualifying, not only did Rowan manage to get second and two first places in the Rookie cups, in Races 1, 2 and 3 respectively, he also made the official podium, in Race 3, winning third place overall.

Rowan said: “It’s been a real treat to be back at Donington Park – it’s a great place to race with Rokit British F4. I love driving the high-speed and technical parts of the circuit, but to have had such a successful weekend too is incredible. We’ve achieved and learned so much this round.

“I’m so grateful for the continued support of all the team, our family, our friends, and my wonderful fans. It’s great to see everyone enjoying the journey we’re on! Thank you.”

With four new trophies, the 17-year-old has doubled what he achieved in his F4 debut, at Donington, earlier in the season.

Rowan, who drives for the Phinsys by Argenti team and as a part of the Motorsport UK Academy, is currently third in the Rookie tournament standings, with a grand total of 16 trophies so far.

The Rookie tournament is a highly competitive series where only the youngest drivers in the championship, those who haven’t been in F4 before, are eligible.

This is seen as Rowan’s first rung on the ladder towards Formula 1 – after joining the F4 grid following a record-breaking karting career.

Michael Meadows, Argenti Motorsport Team Principal, said: “Rowan has had a fantastic round at Donington this weekend. His race positions and his timings are super impressive – he is regularly topping the timesheets – especially for someone his age and in his rookie year in F4.

“We can’t wait to see what he achieves in the next two rounds of the season.”

During the weekend at Donington, Rowan also announced his role as Children’s Champion for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Children’s Champions donate regularly towards enhancements to Sheffield’s Children’s, funding hundreds of thousands of pounds of equipment, research and new facilities.

A huge advocate for the charity, Rowan has been raising money for them for over 18 months between F4 races, an intense training programme and school.

He raised £10,000 in 2023, and by September 2024, aims to have raised a total of over £25,000 to help support the hospital’s patients and their families.

Rowan added: “I’m honoured to be a Children’s Champion for The Children’s Hospital Charity and to continue to raise money and awareness for the wonderful work they do.

“It was amazing to welcome members of the charity team to Donington to celebrate.”

With only two more rounds in this year’s F4 championship, Rowan remains one to watch.

His next race will take place at Silverstone, where the F4 tournament continues on 20-22 September.