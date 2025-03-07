Mortgage advisor versus estate agent in the boxing ring!

It's one of the oddest match-ups in Sheffield boxing history - an estate agent trading blows with a mortgage advisor!

A highly unusual night of professional boxing on Saturday will see Haybrook home-seller Bianca Johnson tackle mortgage broker Kerry Orton.Fans will rarely have seen two qualified professionals in the real estate business bashing each other in the boxing ring.

And it has all come as a bit of a surprise to Bianca, 31, who works at the Haybrook branch in Gleadless.

She had been set to fight Kira Carter from Leeds, at featherweight, but the bout fell through.So in came Kerry, from Parson Cross, who is eager to chalk up her first professional win.The women compete on a Carl Greaves promotion at the Metrodome, Barnsley, on Saturday night.

Kerry Orton

Bianca, who lives in Intake, explained: "There was a change of opponent and I have had to come up in weight for this one.

"Mortgage advisor versus estate agent - there's a good headline!"Johnson, who made a successful debut against Shelley MacDonald at the same venue in November, says she has undergone a gruelling camp."After Christmas I had some weight to move and work has been very busy.

"She said she had undergone: "Nine weeks of complete sacrifice, cold, wet, dark, early mornings, late nights and constant sore, cracked hands.

"I’d say I’ve definitely been through the trenches with this one.

Bianca 'Foxy' Johnson and team

"A real mental battle, an opponent-change a week out, but I kept with it and all the hard work has been done.

"Now all that’s left to do is turn up on Saturday night."Her dieting had been initially aimed at featherweight but will now be campaigning somewhere under the 9 stone 10lbs limit."Yes, it's been hard, but I am confident" she said.

Kerry, 37, whose career has been fashioned by Barnsley coach Josh Wale, is on a five fight bill.

Paul Clewes 10 1 0 Doncaster v Adam Cieslak 8 22 1 Poland light heavyweight

Jake Jon Cleary 1 0 0 Wombwell v Nathan Darby 1 16 1 Rotherham super welter

Bianca Johnson 1 0 0 Intake v Kerry Orton 0 15 0 Parson Cross super light

Jaymyleigh Pettinger debut Barnsley v Bojana Libiszewska 7 68 0 Poland welter

Adam Samad debut Bradford v Dale Kellam 0 7 1 Maltby.