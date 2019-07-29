Money Map Alliance Midweek Cricket League: Sheffield side Attock keep up pressure at top
In the Premier Division, Attock mustered 114-8 (A Khan 37 A Abdullah 31 B Fielding 3-20 T Eldred 3-34) in their match with Sheffield Collegiate, who responded with 94-6.
Attock’s nearest rivals, Darnall scored a handy 130-7 (H Ur Rehman 54), but in a shock result, bottom team Rotherham Town passed the Darnall score with 4 wickets down (I Mizra 46* S Aslam 30). The Darnall defeat means that Attock are 10 points clear of Darnall who have a 3 games left to Attock’s 2. Despite the game in hand, Darnall cannot catch Attock, who are therefore crowned the 2019 Premier Division champions. Nether Edge scored an impressive 165-3 (N Nahaim 89* B Afzal 34) and then routed TOA for just 66 (I Zafar 3-10).
Division A
Sharrow may have opened up a significant gap over the other title seeking sides with their defeat of rivals Sheffield Waterworks. Sharrow were 99 all out (A Bradford 3-16 D Andrews 3-18), but restricted Sheffield Waterworks to 64-8 (A Shahzad 3-22). Sharrow are now 4 points clear of Sheffield Waterworks, who are joined on the same tally by The Wednesday, who scored 109-3 (A Naseby 35 N Mohammed 34*) and bowled out Outokumpu Stainless for 98, thereby effectively ending Outokumpu’s chances. In the basement battle, De La Salle struggled to 87-4, Kashmir easing past this with one wicket down, closing the gap to De La Salle to just 2 points.
Division B
Hollinsend Methodists hit up 141-5 (J Commander 63), Aviva finishing way short on 62-7. Caribbean Sports made 100-6, which champions Frecheville Community reached with 4 wickets down. These results mean that second placed Caribbean Sports’ lead over Hollinsend Methodists is cut to just 2 points with 2 to play. Millhouses Works made 137-5 (N Atrill 38 T Roper 32 Y Mahmood 3-9), then dismissed Sharrow II for 121 (E Hussain 4-26), but Millhouses Works stay bottom.
Division C
It remains tight at the top of Division C, but Handsworth Juniors cling on to top spot as the dénouement approaches. Handsworth hit 131-7 (A Parvez 38*) and held Norton Woodseats to 99-9 with Wilson Pervaiz returning remarkable figures of 4-1 (M Tasker 36 H Bashir 3-27). A single point back are Lodgers, who made 103-5 (J Lindley-Dawe 38) and held Sheffield Transport to 88-8 (G Taylor 3-22). Brincliffe scored 75-9 (S Shaik 5-11), Woodhouse passing this take the win by 7 wickets (P Ali 45). This means Brincliffe must win their two last games – having won but one all summer – to have a hope of handing the Wooden Spoon to Woodhouse.