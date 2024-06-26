Mixed bag of results for the Eagles as the club celebrates inclusivity and pride.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A range of Sheffield Eagles teams competed last weekend with the men’s team taking on Widnes, the women’s ‘red’ team facing Castleford, the women’s ‘gold’ team taking on Wigan St Judes and the Wheelchair ‘red’ playing Wakefield at the EIS.The weekend also celebrated the Eagles designated inclusion fixture as the men’s team celebrated pride at the Olympic Legacy Stadium.

Men’s team: Eagles 30-21 Widnes Vikings (Championship – round 12)

It was a slow start for the Eagles against Widnes as they went into the break 6-15 down after Kris Welham scored their only first half try with 26 minutes gone. However, the Eagles managed to claw back the two points thanks to second half tries from Connor Bower, James Glover, Vila Halafihi and Kris Welham as well as a 100% conversion rate from Cory Aston.

Player of the match: Kris Welham

Eagles player Connor Bower celebrates his try against Widnes.

What it means: Sheffield have now gone three points clear of Widnes to cement their place as second in the Betfred Championship. The Eagles have now also won two league matches on the bounce and they will look to make that three as they face 7th placed York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday (30th June).

Women’s ‘red’ team: Eagles 32-0 Castleford Tigers (Championship – round 10)

Sheffield were made to work against a rebuilding Castleford side with first half tries from Hailey Swann, Ellie Tiffin and Teleesha Frederick-Maynard giving the home side a 16-0 lead. After a second half dead lock of over twenty minutes Capucine Auger crossed over for her sides fourth try of the match before she crossed over again just minutes later. A late try from Rebecca Dex cemented a convincing win for the women as she ran in their sixth and final try of the match.

Player of the match: Tori Thomas (captain’s) Rebecca Dex (coaches’)

What it means: Sheffield are second in the women’s championship despite having two matches in hand in first placed Leigh and third place Salford. The victory was also their sixth consecutive win of the seasonwith their only defeat this season coming from league leaders Leigh Leopards. They will next face fourth placed Hull KR away on Sunday (30th June).

Wheelchair ‘red’ team: Eagles 58-6 Wakefield Trinity (Championship East)

Sheffield took control of the match from the early stages with first quarter braces from both Joe Wink-Simmonds and Stephen Reilly giving the side a comfortable 22-6 half time lead. Will Brooks opened the second half scoring with Chris Haynes adding his name to the scoreboard just minutes later. Wink-Simmonds and Reilly added more tries to their tally throughout the second half as they finishing on three and five tries respectively before Brooks crossed over for his second to seal the win.

What it means: The Eagles moved clear at the top of the Championship East table after the sides first home game of the season. The victory also keeps the team at a 100% win rate this season after a victory in their first match against Bradford Bulls. The team will next face Hull Kingston Rovers at the EIS for another double headers with the Eagles ‘gold’ team this Saturday (29th June).

The ’gold’ teams : women and wheelchair

The wheelchair ‘gold’ team faced Bradford Bulls ‘A’ in a friendly at the EIS as part of a double header with the red team. Both sides crossed over in the first half with Helen Calder scoring the Eagles only first half try in what was a very close half which ended 6-10. The final scoreboard went the way of the Bulls as they claimed a competitive 14-42 victory despite a second half brace from Ben Wilson.