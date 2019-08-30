Matt Fitzpatrick still in the hunt at European Masters
Matt Fitzpatrick’s quest for a third consecutive European Masters title remains alive but he has plenty of ground to make up this weekend in Switzerland.
The Sheffield golfer made the cut at Crans Montana on Friday after carding a one under par 69 to move to -2 for the tournament.
But his chances of retaining the title he has won for the last two seasons seem slim as he sides nine shots off overnight leader Gavin Green of Malaysia.
Fitzpatrick is hunting for a victory before the end of the season to maintain his record as having won at least once a year since joining the European Tour in 2014.
Starting on the tenth hole, he made good progress on his own front nine, turning around two under par for the day.
But bogeys on one and five halted any idea of a charge and he needed a birdie three on seven to finish the round under par.
Fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett – a former winner of the tournament – saw his return to the European Tour ended with a missed cut.
Willett, who has played on the PGA Tour in America for the first eight months of the year, carded a one over par 71 to drop back to level par for the tournament.
A double bogey six on the fourth and a bogey on the seventh proved costly for Willett and saw him miss out on a place in Saturday's third round.