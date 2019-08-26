Matt Fitzpatrick chasing milestone win before end of year

Matt Fitzpatrick on the final day to the Scandinavian Invitation

The Sheffield golfer finished second by a single shot at the Scandanavian Invitation last weekend – his third runner-up spot of the season.

But it is a top spot that the 24-year-old is determined to grab, to continue his trend of winning at least one event per year since gaining his place on the European Tour in 2014.

“I always want to win," he said.

"For me, after winning three years in a row, it became a bit of a goal, whether it is one win or as many wins in a year.

"If I win this year it will be winning five years in a row, so that is a goal for me to keep that up.”

A victory is the only thing missing for Fitzpatrick who has enjoyed an excellent last two months of golf.

Following a tie for 12th at the US Open in June, he has managed two outright second places – including a play-off defeat at the BMW International Open – and three further top 20 finishes.

He suggests the presence of veteran caddie Billy Foster – who worked with Seve Ballesteros and Lee Westwood in the last – on his bag has been a major boost to his fortunes.

“Billy brings experience," he said. "He is brilliantly honest in a good way.

“I said coming up 18 on Saturday, as a genuine question, 'do you think we weren’t aggressive enough today?' and he told me how it was.

“He said I didn’t play well enough and that is what you want.

“You want it straight, so that is the big advantage he brings."

Fitzpatrick kept the pressure on winner Erik van Rooyen in Sweden, with birdies on 17 and 18, helping him draw level. But the South African held his nerve to make a birdie of his own on the last from 12 feet to take the title.

Despite the disappointment, Fitzpatrick was pleased with his overall game.

"I didn't put a foot wrong, I didn't really miss a shot," said Fitzpatrick.

"I hate to say it but I had no luck out there.

"I'm really comfortable with where my game is at, another second place, so hopefully we'll have one better later this year."