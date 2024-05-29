Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“We were delighted to be entrusted with creating this special piece for Jurgen Klopp”

A Sheffield silverware firm created a set of replica trophies for manager Jurgen Klopp when he left Liverpool FC.

The Attercliffe company was hired by the club’s owners to craft six sterling silver cups on a wooden plinth to mark his winning ways.

They are the League Cup, European super-cup, Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup and the World Club Cup. A message on the plinth states: ‘So much more than the normal one, you made us believe.’ Thank you from John, Mike, Tom and Billy.

Klopp’s nine-year tenure at Anfield ended after his 491st match on Sunday, May 19.

British Silverware was “immensely proud to have secured the honour,” said chief executive Jackie Tear.

She added: “We were delighted to be entrusted with creating this special piece for Jurgen Klopp. The set of six replica trophies, which are presented on a wooden plinth, represent the most significant victories the team achieved whilst Klopp was manager. It is a stunning tribute to his achievements at Liverpool FC.

“Crafted in sterling silver, the set also features a heartfelt message of thanks from the club’s owners. It’s a timeless piece that embodies the dedication and passion Jurgen brought to the club.”

British Silverware has developed a global reputation for producing the finest quality silverware.

With a 200-year history, British Silverware has developed a global reputation for producing the finest quality silverware. From their workshops in Sheffield, it produces silverware brands, as well as offering high-end commissions.

In 2018, Ms Tear spoke to The Star for a feature.

She said: “Our customers are people with yachts and private residences who might want 36 place settings of 12 pieces each, plus accessories.

