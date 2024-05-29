Liverpool FC Jurgen Klopp: Sheffield firm British Silverware creates special gift for departing manager

By David Walsh
Published 29th May 2024, 07:34 BST
“We were delighted to be entrusted with creating this special piece for Jurgen Klopp”

A Sheffield silverware firm created a set of replica trophies for manager Jurgen Klopp when he left Liverpool FC.

The Attercliffe company was hired by the club’s owners to craft six sterling silver cups on a wooden plinth to mark his winning ways.

British Silverware was hired by the club’s owners to craft sterling silver cups to mark Jurgen Klopp's winning ways. From left: League Cup, European Super-Cup, Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and World Club Cup. Inset: Jurgen Klopp at his last match.British Silverware was hired by the club’s owners to craft sterling silver cups to mark Jurgen Klopp's winning ways. From left: League Cup, European Super-Cup, Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and World Club Cup. Inset: Jurgen Klopp at his last match.
They are the League Cup, European super-cup, Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup and the World Club Cup. A message on the plinth states: ‘So much more than the normal one, you made us believe.’ Thank you from John, Mike, Tom and Billy.

Klopp’s nine-year tenure at Anfield ended after his 491st match on Sunday, May 19.

British Silverware was “immensely proud to have secured the honour,” said chief executive Jackie Tear.

She added: “We were delighted to be entrusted with creating this special piece for Jurgen Klopp. The set of six replica trophies, which are presented on a wooden plinth, represent the most significant victories the team achieved whilst Klopp was manager. It is a stunning tribute to his achievements at Liverpool FC.

“Crafted in sterling silver, the set also features a heartfelt message of thanks from the club’s owners. It’s a timeless piece that embodies the dedication and passion Jurgen brought to the club.”

British Silverware has developed a global reputation for producing the finest quality silverware.British Silverware has developed a global reputation for producing the finest quality silverware.
British Silverware has developed a global reputation for producing the finest quality silverware.

With a 200-year history, British Silverware has developed a global reputation for producing the finest quality silverware. From their workshops in Sheffield, it produces silverware brands, as well as offering high-end commissions. 

In 2018, Ms Tear spoke to The Star for a feature.

She said: “Our customers are people with yachts and private residences who might want 36 place settings of 12 pieces each, plus accessories.

“If you have a plane and it's got little tables, we have to make the set to fit. Royalty sets the standard. British royalty is mindful of what they spend, and they have accumulated a lot of stuff. Perhaps other heads of state and royalty have more income and they're playing catch-up. As a business we have made for every retailer with a royal warrant.”

