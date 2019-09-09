'Let's get to work!' Sheffield Wednesday's new boss Garry Monk issues rallying cry to Owls fans
Sheffield Wednesday's new manager Garry Monk has taken to social media in order to reach out to the Owls' fan base, after being appointed as the club's new permanent manager on Friday.
The former Birmingham City manager emerged as a surprise Lead contender for the role late last week, as his odds plunged from 25/1 to become the front-runner for the position overnight.
Monk was unveiled at a club press conference on Friday afternoon, where the ex-Leeds United boss expressed his excitement at the challenge ahead, and revealed that he would be keeping former interim manager Lee Bullen on as a key member of his coaching staff.
Taking to social media, the 40-year-old told Owls fans: "Hi guys, it’s been a busy few days. Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome. I’m looking forward to the challenge & giving my all for the club. Now let’s get to work!! #wawaw"
With a solid career win rate of over 39%, Monk has made an encouraging start to coaching in his first five years as a manager, and will be looking to push on and build a legacy at Hillsborough.
He faces a mouth-watering first match as Wednesday manager, as his side travel to struggling Huddersfield Town this weekend. Despite being a Premier League side last season, The Terriers have made an appalling start to the new campaign, and are currently lying second bottom in the table with just one point from six matches.
While the Owls have also struggled of late, their initially positive start to the campaign has given them a solid points tally for Monk to work with, and the side will be confident of their ability to push on into the play-off places in the coming weeks.