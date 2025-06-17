Kings dominate in double header

The Stings played first, looking to improve on their six-nil loss against the Mayhem from the week before in Widnes.

The game got off to a difficult start for the Stings, and they conceded a goal in the second minute. The Stings were determined to not let this game get away from them though and tightened up their defence.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 12th minute when Stings #40, Lucas Thomas, had a great chance to even up the scoreline. However, Mayhem’s netminder, Dan Hartson, was equal to the shot, keeping the score tipped in Mayhems favour.

This close shave clearly got the Mayhem’s attention, as they quickly raced into the Stings’ end to try and shore up their lead. But their shot wasn’t able to make it past the Steelstings and Team GB netminder, Bryan Hackworth, whose acrobatic glove save kept the Stings in the game.

Unfortunately for the Stings, in the final minute of the first period a low shot from Mayhem’s Felicity Gregory deflected off a defender’s blade and bounced into the net, doubling the visitor’s lead.

Despite being behind on the scoreboard the Stings started the second period full of energy, and in the first minute of the period Stings’ #75, Russ Clarke, got a breakaway chance. Again, however, the Manchester netminder was able to stop the Stings’ shot.

Both teams had powerplay opportunities in the second period, but neither were able to break down the others PK unit, leaving the second period without any goals.

The third period started with everything still to play for, in the Stings’ closest game of the season so far. After four minutes however, the scales tipped once again in the Mayhem’s favour, as Anthony Booth scored his second goal of the game.

The resilience of the Stings was on display once again though, as less than four minutes later Lucas Thomas would get another change to score his first para ice hockey goal. This time, he found the back of the net. While his initial shot was saved he didn’t give up on the play, chasing down the loose puck and managing to slip it past the netminder’s glove.

Final Score: Steelstings 1-3 Mayhem

The second game of the weekend saw the Kings take on the Cardiff Huskies; the Kings had fallen short against them the week before, losing in overtime down in Cardiff.

The Kings had a point to prove, and were eager to get on the scoresheet first. It took until the eighth minute, but they were able to find the back of the net when #41, Jake Oakley, fired home a puck that beat the Huskies’ netminder.

With their goal advantage the Kings were able to settle into the game comfortably, but they wouldn’t be content with just one goal. After coming from behind in the reverse fixture to take the game to overtime, they would want to press their advantage and secure their victory.

In the second period they did just that; scoring five goals in the span of nine minutes. These goals came courtesy of Clarkson, Hardy, Brown, and a second period brace for Jake Oakley to see him complete his hattrick. This impressive team display had all but confirmed the Kings victory, with just one period left in the game.

Despite being six goals up the Kings did not sit back in the third period, as they knew that inviting pressure would be dangerous. Instead they went on the attack once again, and Kings’ #18, Daniel Clarke, would be rewarded with his first goal of the game just nineteen seconds into the period.

Just nine minutes later the Kings would get themselves two more goals, with #41, Jake Oakley, and #28, Ben O’Brien, scoring goals less than a minute apart.

Final Score: Steelkings 9-0 Huskies

The Kings see home action again next weekend when they face the Peterborough Phantoms at Ice Sheffield on Sunday, June 22.

1 . Contributed The Steelkings celebrating their victory over Cardiff Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Lucas Thomas celebrating his first goal Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Daniel Clarke firing a puck at the Cardiff net Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Jake Oakley goes 1-on-1 with the Cardiff netminder Photo: Submitted Photo Sales