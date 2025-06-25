Kings avenge Stings in Peterborough double bill

By Bill Hardy
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST

Last weekend, 21 and 22 June, both of Sheffield’s para ice hockey teams faced the Peterborough Phantoms in the British League.

On Saturday, 21 June, the Steelstings travelled down to Peterborough to face the Phantoms at their home rink. The Phantoms were unbeaten in the league coming into the game, which no doubt filled them with confidence.

They quickly translated this confidence into goals, putting four past the Stings in the first period. Despite a change of netminder the second period went much the same way, with the Phantoms scoring another four goals.

Going into the third period the Stings knew they didn’t have much hope of getting the score back level, but that didn’t mean that they gave up. They pushed hard against the dominant Peterborough side, and managed to hold them off for ten minutes of the final period. Unfortunately for the Stings, once the Phantoms broke through that defence they were able to score three goals in the space of two minutes.

Jonathan Gill secures his shutout - Barcud Photography
Jonathan Gill secures his shutout - Barcud Photography

Final Score: Phantoms 11-0 Steelstings

On Sunday, 22 June, it was the Kings turn to take on the Phantoms at IceSheffield.

Both teams were coming into the game on the back of big wins, with the Phantoms beating the Stings the day before and the Kings winning nine nil against the Cardiff Huskies the week before.

The game got off to a fast paced and physical start, with both teams eager to get the upper hand by scoring the first goal. Despite both teams having chances to go ahead, it was the netminders that proved to be on top for the majority of the first period, until with less than minute remaining Steelkings defenceman #5, Matt Clarkson, fired a puck that flew past the glove of Peterborough’s Daniel ‘Giz’ Lee and into the back of the net.

Ben O'Brien take a shot - Barcud Photography
Ben O'Brien take a shot - Barcud Photography

Period two started with both teams fighting ferociously, the Phantoms were desperate to get the score level for a chance at winning. The scales tipped once again in the Kings favour though, as in the third minute of the period a penalty against the Phantoms put the Kings on the PowerPlay. They made good use of their man advantage, and doubled their lead when #41, Jake Oakley, scored the Kings’ first PowerPlay goal of the season.

They didn’t have to wait long to hear the goal horn again, as just two minutes later a long pass from #33, Paul Brown, found its way to #88, John Plummer, in the Phantoms zone. A powerful shot which rang the post before hitting the back of the net took the Kings’ lead to three.

In the third period it was the netminders who commanded the game once again, with neither team able to find a way to beat their oppositions last line of defence.

Final Score: Steelkings 3-0 Phantoms

Both Sheffield para ice hockey teams will see action again on Saturday 28 June, as IceSheffield hosts the second Sheffield derby of the season.

