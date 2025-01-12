Kicking stigma to the curb: Scar Radio mental health novelty football match
Join us on 31st May 2025 at Middlewood Rovers, Waverley Lane, Sheffield for a special Mental Health Novelty Football Match presented by The Scar Radio UK and Middlewood Rovers.
This event is more than just football—it’s about raising awareness, breaking the stigma around mental health, and bringing the community together.
Whether you're a player or a fan, this is your chance to support a meaningful cause while enjoying a thrilling game. For participation or sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected]
