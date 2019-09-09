Kell Brook return confirmed by Dominic Ingle
Former world champion Kell Brook is back training in the Ingle gym, Dominic Ingle has confirmed.
Brook went through a high-profile split with his Ingle a year ago, citing the busyness of the Wincobank gym as the primary reason while denying a fall-out with his long-time trainer.
The former IBF welterweight champion was trained by John Fewkes for his bout in December last year against Michael Zerafa – his last ring outing.
Brook was forced to deny that he was set to announce his retirement earlier this year but no information was provided on a potential return date.
But Ingle has now confirmed that not only is the 33-year-old back in training, but he is so at the gym which helped guide him to world title glory.
“Kell’s back training, he’s been in for a couple of weeks,” Ingle told IFLTV. “He’s been in on and off for the last couple of months, just touching his toes in the water.
“Maybe he’ll be boxing in December, we’ll find out.
“He’s had a good four weeks full training back and he’s looking all right.”
Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested Brook could make his return on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s big to regain his world heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia on December 14.
Ingle said he did not know if that would happen but the date would work well with his training regime.
“If that’s the case then it’s a good time for him,” he said.
“It’ll be a good one to come back on,
“We’ll work to that date if that is what it is.”
Brook lost his IBF title in May 2017 at Bramall Lane to Errol Spence Jr, suffered damage to his eye socket in the proces.
He has only fought twice since, stopping Sergey Rabchenko inside three rounds to claim the WBC Silver super welterweight crown in March 2018 before his lacklustre points win over Zerafa that December.