Kell Brook offers fresh hope of Amir Khan showdown

Kell Brook

The pair have endured an on again, off again relationship throughout the majority of their careers when it comes to negotiations over a potential showdown.

Since both moved into the twilight years of their boxing careers, there appears to have been a greater determination to make the fight happen only for Khan to continually select other options.

But with Sheffield fighter Brook plotting his comeback after ten months out of the ring, he says he is keen to explore the possibility of the contest one last time.

Brook – back training with Dominic Ingle after breaking away for his last fight against Michael Zerafa – told Sky Sports: "I've got to the stage now where I just want to sit down and try and make the fight, instead of trying to strangle him!

"I would rather sit down and talk about the fight, what's holding it up. What we can do to get it across the line. That's all I would be interested in, because the fans are missing out.

"I want to fight December, then February or March. It would be ideal for us to fight then.

Asked about a venue, he added: "It don't matter to me as long as he's opposite me."

The fight had looked almost certain to happen when Khan entered into a promotional relationship with Matchroom Boxing, who have handled Brook’s bouts for several years.

Though that relationship has now ended, Khan has said he is willing to work with Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn once again and is keen to secure his own ring return before the end of the year.

Brook’s December return is likely to see him booked on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s attempt to wrestle the unified world heavyweight titles back from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

"Yeah, I believe I can fight on that," said Brook. "It's something different, it would be a different look. I know that I would be ready for that time.