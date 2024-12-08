Jones-Bishop signs Eagles extension

Sheffield Eagles have further strengthened their squad ahead of the 2025 Betfred Championship season after winger Ben Jones-Bishop put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old will remain as an Eagles player for a fourth consecutive season, and he’ll be looking to add to his current scoring tally of 59 tries in 87 appearances for the club.

The former Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos winger originally signed for the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season from York Knights, and has since become an ever-present player on the right flank over the last three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's just over a month until the Eagles are back out on the field and in action in 2025. They face Castleford Tigers on Friday, 10th January at Featherstone Rovers' Millenium Stadium in QLT's Testimonial fixture (7:30pm KO).