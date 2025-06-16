Johnson brace sees Eagles return to winning ways in Barrow

Corey Johnson’s brace helped Sheffield Eagles return to winning ways in the Betfred Championship on Sunday afternoon as they ran out 22-28 winners against Barrow Raiders.

After a two-week break, Craig Lingard’s side were back in league action and hoping to get their season back on track following a disappointing defeat away to York Knights last time out.

Lingard was handed a boost ahead of the trip to Cumbria, with Alex Foster, Masi Matongo, and Connor Bower all returning from injury to feature.

Jenson Windley kept his place in the squad after scoring on his debut two weeks ago and partnered Johnson in the halves.

Eagles celebrate scoring their fifth try of the afternoon

There was also a debut for recent loan signing Josh Hodson, who joined the club earlier in the week on an initial two-week deal and started in the centres.

The Eagles made a dream start, going ahead with a quick-fire double. Jayden Billy crossed out wide for his first try for the club, before Johnson made the most of a Barrow mistake following a kick to go over from close range.

Just before the half-hour mark, Alex Foster marked his return with a powerful try to the right of the posts after latching onto a flat pass from Reiss Butterworth, giving the Eagles a 0-14 lead.

Barrow responded seven minutes before the break, with Andrew Bullman crashing over in the right corner. But Hodson slotted over a penalty as the half-time hooter sounded, sending the Eagles into the sheds 6-16 in front.

It didn’t take long after the restart for Sheffield to extend their lead, as Johnson spotted a gap and raced under the sticks for his second try of the afternoon.

The Eagles followed up quickly with another, this time Jack Walker going over under the posts after a slick offload from Foster. It was Walker’s second try of the season, and it gave the visitors a commanding 6-28 lead with half an hour to play.

With the scoreline in their favour, it became about game management for Lingard’s men. Despite a late flurry from Barrow, Bullman completing his hat-trick and a try from Broadbent a minute from time, the Eagles held on to secure a valuable two points on the road.

Next up, the Eagles return to the Steel City Stadium where they’ll aim to build on this win with another strong performance against Doncaster this coming Sunday in Round 14 of the Betfred Championship (3pm KO).

Barrow Raiders: Cresswell, Bulman, Costello, Broadbent, Ritson, B. Walker, Johnston, T. Walker, Wood, Silva, McMillan, Stack, Emslie

Interchanges (all used): Brown, Wilkinson, Bishop, Greenwood

18th Man: Shaw

Tries: Bullman (33’, 53’, 77’), Broadbent (79’)

Goals: B. Walker (3/4)

Sheffield Eagles: Walker, Billy, Welham, Hodson, Carter, Windley, Johnson, Battye, Butterworth, Reilly, Billington, Foster, Gwaze

Interchanges (all used): Bower, Hodgson, Matongo, Roberts

18th Man: Peachey

Tries: Billy (14’), Johnson (17’, 44’), Foster (29’), Walker (47’)

Goals: Johnson (0/1), Hodson (4/6)

Referee: K. Moore

Attendance: 1,884