John Sheridan wants to add two more loan players to Chesterfield squad

John Sheridan wants two new faces before the transfer window closes.

The Spireites kick-off their 2019/20 season at home Dover Athletic tomorrow having brought in eight new senior players this summer.

All of the new recruits, apart from Anthony Gerrard, are in with a shout of making their debut at the Proact Stadium as they look to get off to the perfect start.

Sheridan believes he has a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the division, however, he did confirm that the club are in the process of signing a striker and a winger on loan for the season.

“Keeping everyone fit, I’m happy with the squad. I’d still like one or two additions in certain areas, I think I’ve made people quite aware that a striker and a wide player would come in handy.

“That won’t be tomorrow but I’m in the process of pushing that on. In the meantime, whilst everyone’s here and they’re fit, I think we’ll have a good season and be a strong outfit in this division.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then added: “They’ll be loan deals, from league clubs. It’s just the way I’ve got to work and whatever deal we’ll do will be beneficial to both clubs.”

Although Sheridan is hopeful of more additions, he’s not looking to let any players leave between now and the end of the window.

The Spireites boss did add, though, that he wouldn’t stand in the way of any player if he felt that he needed to move on from the club in the search of more regular first-team football.

“I haven’t got enough player to (let anyone go). Obviously, there will be a few players who won’t be happy if they’re not in the team. I have got players who I think are similar that play in the same position and I can only pick one.

“I wouldn’t like anyone to go but at the same time, I wouldn’t stand in anyone’s way if they were uncomfortable and a bit peed off if they’re not in the team. I want players to be upset if they’re not in the team.

“I’ve told them all, I want them fighting with each other to stake a claim, get in the team, stay in the team and if you’re not in the team, I want you fighting to get in it, which they do."