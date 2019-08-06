John Sheridan says Chesterfield have to be more ruthless after dropped points at Maidenhead United

The Spireites missed a host of presentable chances in the first half, and were indebted to Josef Yarney’s 79th-minute equaliser for earning a point at York Road.

And Sheridan is adamant it’s a case of two points dropped in Berkshire.

He stressed: “Yes, we’ve come from behind, but we should never need to be coming from behind tonight.

“I’ve said it to the players, they need to be more clinical and more ruthless in front of goal.

“We should have been out of sight by half-time and if we’re not then at least in a much better position than we were.

“They were attacking down the slope in the second half and I knew they’d be a danger, which they were.

“We need to start taking our chances because there are no easy games in this league. Every team are quick and are physical.

“If we want to be getting out of this league then we need to be more ruthless. That’s no disrespect to Maidenhead, but we shouldn’t be needing to come from behind tonight.

“We have to take our chances because we have moments where we switch off and that happened to concede in the manner we did.”

Despite being down about only heading home with a point, Sheridan was pleased his charges kept their heads up to get a result.

He added: “To get a point after going behind shows our character, although we should never have been behind in that game.

“I’ve looked at the other results and there were a lot of draws and a lot of the teams that won on Saturday have lost.

“It’s a tough league so we’ve got to make our chances count. It’s weird because a win, and going up to three points, would have put us about ninth and only a couple of points off second place.