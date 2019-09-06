John Sheridan: 'Losing nine matches is not something I ever envisaged' and accepts criticism will come his way

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan.

Town were tipped to be challenging for promotion this campaign but are currently positioned 22nd in the National League.

They travel to high-flying Bromley on Saturday who are unbeaten.

Sheridan said: "You are going to hear things when you are losing games that you don't like. I am going to hear things as a manager and it is justified.

"I have got to be strong, take the criticism when it comes. Because we have not won in nine there is something that I am not doing right. At the same time the players have got stand up for themselves.

"I have got to stick to my beliefs otherwise I won't be doing my job properly.

"I think my track record record over the 11 years I would like to think I have got a really good track record. At this moment in time it is not very good - it looks like I don't know what I am doing.

"I hold my hands up; not to win in nine is something I never envisaged. It is something I am not used to. I am still positive that we can get out of this mess."

When asked about that he said: " (It is) very frustrating. I think a lot of our downfall has been individuals doing the wrong things at the wrong time.

"But I never pick an individual out or blame someone for something because you make mistakes and that is part and parcel of it.

"We are a team and squad and we are all in it together.

"We have got to stay switched on a lot, lot more."

One consistent this season has been the Chesterfield faithful who have turned up in big numbers home and away.

"They support the club through thick and thin," Sheridan said. "They just want what I want, what we want. We have got off to a poor start, I totally understand where they are coming from. I am not going to be patronising and say this, that and the other. I just know I have got to try and win games and give them something back."

Meanwhile, young Chesterfield striker Levi Amantchi has joined National League North side Blyth Spartans on loan until January 1.