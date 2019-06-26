John Sheridan explains signing of Cardiff City's Jack McKay: 'I just think there's a player in there.'

Jack McKay didn't play much last season, but Sheridan sees talent in him

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Chesterfield and has departed the Blue Birds to become a permanent Spireite.

READ: Chesterfield confirm four signingsGiven how little he was involved - McKay made just two National League starts before the end of the campaign - eyebrows will be raised at his return on a two-year contract.

But Sheridan has seen something in the youngster, who will go into the club's new development squad.

"I just think there's a player in there," said the manager.

"I'm going with what Neil Warnock has told me.

"He had a bad injury last season, I think he was out for about five or six months.

"I remember watching Jack McKay play when he played with Mandeville at Doncaster.

"I'm talking when he was 18, 19, youth team and I thought he was an excellent player.

"We've just seen signs in him, myself and Glynn, towards the end of the season when he was getting a bit more confident.

"He's a very quiet lad, shy but he had a bad injury so he was always trying to play catch up."

Sheridan's new development squad will give young players a chance to play regular football, bridging the gap between the academy and the first team.

The manager hopes McKay can enjoy his football, with positive input from the coaching staff and begin to develop as a genuine talent.

"Because of my budget, I've got to have those players on the fringe.

"With me doing the development team, he's going to be playing football every week, he'll be training with myself and Snod.

"He's going to be one of those players I've got to get on top of and I think Jack's got to accept that.

"I definitely think technically there's a very good player in there.

"I think it's just a case of him getting a bit of confidence in himself.

"He could just come out.