Jesse Sene-Lefao pens new Eagles deal
The 34-year-old puts pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal with the Eagles, which will see him remain in South Yorkshire for a third successive season.
After starting his playing career in the NRL for Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks, he moved to the UK and was part of the Castleford Tigers side that were defeated by Leeds Rhinos in the 2017 Super League Grand Final.
After spending five years with the Tigers, he spent a singular season with Featherstone Rovers, before he moved to the Eagles ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Since moving to the club, the forward has scored 11 tries in 46 appearances, and he’ll look to add to that tally in 2025.
Sene-Lefao becomes the latest player to sign new terms with Sheffield Eagles for next season, following on from the earlier announcements of Evan Hodgson, Kris Welham, Connor Bower and Matty Dawson-Jones, who have all agreed new deals for 2025.