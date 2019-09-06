'It beats me up big time when we are losing', says Chesterfield manager John Sheridan

Chesterfield manager, John Sheridan.

The Spireites are third from bottom of the National League after not winning in their opening nine matches of the new season.

Town and Chorley are the only two teams in the division not to record a victory.

Chesterfield face a tough fixture tomorrow when they travel to third-placed Bromley who have not lost a game this campaign.

"It beats me up big time when we are losing," Sheridan said. "That is just the type of person I am. Glynn (Snodin) is the same. We both want to win every game.

"With what I have got in the squad we know we should be doing a lot, lot better.

"But it is not something I am going to hide from.

"It is probably the worst run of my career.

"We have got to keep fighting and believing and I hope people can trust that I will turn it around."

He added: "I am very happy here. I think the owner is happy with me. I am not happy with the results and the owner is not happy with results. The fans are not happy with the results.

"I have got to stay positive and focused.

"We have got 37 games still to play. We have got to have massive belief that we can start winning.

"It is a shocking start and it is not something I saw coming.

"But I look at the league table and I am shocked at some of the teams that are down near the bottom.

"I am only worried about us.

"We have got to get the first run and go on a run.

"We are capable of coming back from this poor start and be where we want to be."

Sheridan returned for a second spell as Chesterfield manager in January and guided the Spireites from the National League relegation zone to 15th.

And the Town boss says not much has changed from his first few months in charge when they had some success.

"The players and the system is not too dissimilar from last season," he said.

"When I come in last season the first nine games we conceded five goals.

"We scored 11, conceded five.

"Last year when I come in we played eight games at home and we won five, drew one, lost two - that is promotion form. Five clean sheets in the first nine games.

"We should never be conceding the amount of goals we are conceding.

"We are chasing the game too much.

"But it is about us as a team being harder to break down."

Sheridan also said that he has been 'loyal' to one or two players despite the poor form and hopes he will be rewarded for sticking with them.

He said: "I am being loyal to one or two players. I keep playing them. I hope they are going to start rewarding me. As a manager I am being loyal, I am hoping it will turn.

"I could leave anyone out of the team at the moment. It is a difficult team to pick at the moment because I am unsure of who to play and what formation.

"But me as a manager, I have been in the game a long time, I have to stick to what my beliefs are, face the criticism. When you are not winning games you expect it. But I do believe it will come.