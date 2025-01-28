ISU European figure skating championship coming to Sheffield in 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Ice Skating & Utilita Arena Sheffield to host prestigious championship ice skating event from 13th-18th January 2026

The prestigious ISU European Figure Skating Championships will make a highly anticipated return to Sheffield in January 2026, with the UK set to host the event for the first time in over a decade – marking a milestone for British Ice Skating as they proudly welcome back Europe’s most elite skaters to compete at one of the sport’s major international competitions.

Visitors to the event will be able to witness world-class performances as around 160 of Europe’s elite competitors compete in four thrilling disciplines – men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs and ice dance, which will see skaters perform a program of awe-inspiring, intricate figures and wowing the crowds with their breath-taking skills and artistry. This ice spectacular will delight audiences of all ages – not only will this be an unforgettable event for spectators, but it will also serve as a lasting legacy for the UK by inspiring the next generation of British skaters and athletes.

The 2026 Championships will be held at the iconic Utilita Arena Sheffield from 13th -18th January 2026 and All-Event Tickets* are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The first phase of ticket sales (28th Jan - 31st March) is the ONLY opportunity to buy All-Event Tickets, which not only get you access to every competitive event and competition practices, but also gives you first access to the Exhibition of Champions Gala tickets when they go on sale.

Lewis Gibson & Lilah Fear

As one of the final figure skating events before the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games, this competition offers fans an exciting preview of the talent and performances to come. It’s a unique opportunity to witness athletes at their peak, making it a memorable experience for both skaters and spectators alike!

President of British Ice Skating and former Olympic and European Champion, Robin Cousins M.B.E., commented, “It’s been a while since we’ve hosted a major championship in the UK and the ISU European Figure Skating Championships Sheffield 2026 will be the last major event before the Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games. British Ice Skating is very excited to host this event in Sheffield one year from now and see the best figure skaters from Europe battle it out for final selection. I still remember what it was like to skate in front of a home crowd and the very loud support! Now our British team will have that crowd to cheer them on to great things at the European Championships.”

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is a city of sport, and we have hosted a range of major sporting events in the city over the years, from the Women’s Euros and the Rugby League World Cup to the World Boxing Cup Finals.

“We are incredibly proud of our sporting credentials and the city’s fantastic facilities. British Ice Skating, the National Governing Body for the sport, is based here in Sheffield, and the Utilita Arena – as well as iceSheffield – have hosted a range of national events for the sport over the years. We are delighted to welcome the European Figure Skating Championships to the Arena and back to the city, next year.”

Anastasia Vaipan-Law & Luke Digby

Mark Hanretty, official Ambassador for the Championships and former European and World competitor commented, “I couldn’t be more excited to be the ambassador for the ISU European Figure Skating Championships Sheffield 2026. I’ve devoted my life to ice skating and a huge chunk of that has been spent training, coaching and choreographing in Sheffield making this a huge moment to celebrate my love and passion for the sport and see the next generation of athletes succeed!”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event when Europe’s best figure skaters take to the ice in Sheffield in January 2026!

For more information and to book tickets please visit https://www.europeans2026.com

*All-Event Tickets allow access to all competitive events and practice. The Exhibition Of Champions Gala is NOT included in the All-Event Ticket. There are a range of tiers available for All-Event Tickets beginning at £168 (excl. fees), with details on Single Day Tickets coming later in 2025, as well as many opportunities to be a part of the event via the volunteer program (more information to be announced soon).