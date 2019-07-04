Is a Proact move a hard sell? CEO says players still regard Chesterfield as a Football League Club

Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean

Graham Bean says the National League Spireites, thanks in part to their Proact home, are still seen as a big club, which helps with recruitment.

John Sheridan has so far signed three players who featured in League Two last season.

READ: Chesterfield announce rise in season ticket sales“I don’t necessarily think it’s been a hard sell because of the status of the club in terms of its size for this league,” he said.

“Players recognise that it is, in all but name, a Football League club.

“That’s not me being arrogant speaking on behalf of the club, but the set-up here and the facilities are such that it is a Football League club in all but name.

“Clearly the aim is to get back there.”

Bean says Sheridan, like all managers, will be judged on the team he puts together.

But the Town boss is confident that the signings he has brought in this summer are capable of carrying the club’s ambitions.

“The quality of the players we recognised we needed, John has done some work and identified players he believes will achieve that goal come April, May of next year,” said Bean.

“He’s very happy with what we’ve done so far.

“He’s been supported by the owner in terms of the finances, in what has been a difficult summer off the field for the club on the financial front.

“The reality is that, as John knows, all managers stand and fall on their recruitment policies and their results on the field.

“I think the players John has brought in are of the quality and character that will allow this club to progress and have a much better season than what they did last season.”

This week saw the first departure since the club released out of contract players at the end of last season.

Charlie Carter was sold to Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.And there could be others who follow the 22-year-old out the Proact door in the next couple of weeks, with new faces still to come in and take places in Sheridan’s squad.

“I think we’re waiting to see what happens,” said Bean.

“We wanted to get our business done, we’ve still got players we’re looking at.

“There are players we know we’ll have to move on because they won’t fit into the manager’s plans.