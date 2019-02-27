Injured cyclist Ben Swift on the road to recovery

Team Sky rider Ben Swift has been discharged from hospital almost a week after a serious crash which left him in intensive care.

Rotherham-born Swift suffered bleeding from the spleen after crashing on a descent while training with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in Tenerife last Thursday.

The 31-year-old Yorkshireman also suffered multiple contusions and facial injuries.

In a Twitter post, Swift wrote: "Some really good news. Had final scans today and have all come back good.

“Finally after a long week in hospital I have been discharged and will be on my way home tomorrow.

"Got to take my time but already excited to get back at it. Thank you everyone for the concern & well wishes"