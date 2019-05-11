World Championship defeat but brave performance: Great Britain 1-3 Germany

Great Britain lost to a strong Germany team in their opening round of the World Championship at Kosice, Slovakia this afternoon.

They held their own until the last 10 minutes.

The crack German outfit took their chances and deserved the victory.

GB can take a lot of positives out of the game, as they seek to stay in the international top-flight.

An outstqnding Ben Bowns had been the busier of the goalies but chances fell to Ben O'Connor and Evan Mosey in the final minute of the first period.

Mosey's chance was the best of the 20 minutes, he was alone against goaltender Mathias Niederberger but his shot was paried from close range.

Earlier, Germany looked physically stronger in the one-on-ones, but GB responded with their own show of strength - Robert Dowd taking a minor penalty as he weighed in on the boards.

As Germany threatened, Pete Russell's side made several vital interceptions - and it was a pity they couldn't make anything of their only power play of the period.

Ben Davies had two chances to put GB in the middle session.

He seized on a turnover and fired in a shot from the right wing which pinged off the goalie's shoulder.

World Championship in Slovakia: the calm before the storm

But he had the goal at his mercy on 26 minutes, but couldn't connect with the puck.

Robert Lachowicz, winning his 50th Great Britain cap, hit the outside of Germany's net.

But it was Bowns whose form was the most eye-catching as he defied Germany’s raiders.

And GB could have nicked a lead when Liam Kirk banged in a shot from the left circle.

But Germany outgunned GB in their own zone in the 39th minute, Moritz Seider shooting across Bowns and home.

GB were back in though at 43:36 when Mike Hammond came from behind the net and stuck the puck through the netminder's legs for 1-1.

But a rebound off Bowns was tucked home by Yasin Ehliz with ten minutes remaining.

And the Germans made it 3-1 when Leon Draisaitl forehanded past Bowns’ right arm with an almost effortless finish.

Britain mad forays into enemy territory – with Ben O’Connor prompting offence from the back.

Russell called a time out with two minutes remaining, Bowns pulled for the extra skater.

But Dowd’s long range blast was stopped and Germany hit the empty-net post as the clock ran out.