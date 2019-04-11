Winger Eric Neiley was Sheffield Steelers’ most successful player, according to the statistics

Eric Neiley was Sheffield Steelers' top statistical performer in the 26 games he played in the 2018-19 season.

Steelers' season came to close last weekend, a week early, in the play off quarter finals.

They were a seventh-placed team, scoring 183 goals and conceding 20 more.

And when the dust had settled Neiley - thought to be pondering a move to his former ECHL team Atlanta Gladiators - emerged top of the plus-minus pile, a statistic which represents when a player was on the ice when a goal was scored or conceded.

Some at the wrong end of the Steelers' scale, were some of the club's biggest ice-time loggers.

Neiley, who arrived at Steelers from Milton Keynes Lightning, top-scored with +4.

He was a valuable and versatile performer who popped up on first and fourth lines to suit Tom Barrasso’s agenda, over the season.

Underneath him on +3 were wingers Jonathan Phillips and Anthony DeLuca.

Other plus-minus skaters:

+2: Evan McGrath.

Level: Mark Matheson, Jordan Griffin, Silvestrs Selickis.

-1: Jonas Westerling, Brandon Whistle, Jiri Gula.

-2: Aaron Johnson, Ryan Martinelli, Chris Lawrence, Matt Rupert, Ryan Rupert, Ryan Martindale.

-3: Jordan Owens, Kieran Brown.

-4: Jonas Fredriksson, Ben O'Connor.

-5: Justin Buzzeo, John Armstrong.

-6: Stefan Della Rovere, Tom Zanoski.

-7: Josh Pitt, Tanner Eberle.

-8 Robert Dowd.

-9 Brendan Brooks.

-10: Josh McFadden, Davey Phillips.

Meanwhile, the four teams in the play off finals are preparing for the season finale.

FIXTURES:

Saturday 13th April: Semi Finals @ Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.

Belfast Giants v Guildford Flames - 1pm

Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 5pm

Sunday 14th April

3rd/4th Place Game - 12pm

Grand Final - 4pm