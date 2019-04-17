WIN: Canada v USA Ice Hockey Super Series tickets to big game at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

GET your skates on - there's still time to win tickets to see Canada v USA in Ice Hockey Super Series action at Sheffield FlyDSA Area this Saturday and we have tickets to be won.

Five lucky winners will win a pair of tickets each for this historic game at the venue on April 20, which starts at 7pm.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are £22.40 and £16.80, adults & under 12's, £11.25 and £8.40, including booking fee. Call the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56 or buy at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

A limited number of premium seats priced £60 each and include the Hot Dog cart option, autographed memorabilia, pre-game meet and greet, seats in blocks 103 or 104.

There will be Canada and USA merchandise available at the game plus silent and live auctions with NHL autographed items.

For a chance to win tickets - see below.

After the fifth successful season with The Ice Hockey Classic in Australia, StopConcussions is bringing this event to the UK for the first time, and with that, rebranding to the Ice Hockey Super Series.

It aims to help grow the game and support important causes both globally and locally related to the sport.

The game will showcase two ice hockey giants - Canada and USA - as well as presenting the Safe4Sports kids’ clinic, para hockey, women’s hockey, with game day auction and merchandise, plus meet and greets.

DRP Logistics are on board as the title sponsor along with Halo by Aexos, for the Ice Hockey Super Series UK.

The event will support StopConcussions Foundation and designated local charities, such as Headway Sheffield.

StopConcussions is a global non-profit organisation that provides an educational portal that players, parents, coaches, and officials can visit to seek information regarding concussions, with the goal of becoming more aware and ultimately safer individuals in their respective sports.

The Safe4Sports Prevention Program main sources of intervention are: Physical Preparation, Protective Equipment, On-Ice Situational Awareness and Sportsmanship & Ethics with the coach as the focal point of the program’s success.

Kevin Noble, a four-time participant in the Australian Classic, contacted the organisation in September 2018 and suggested Sheffield.

Canada v USA in Ice Hockey Super Series action at Sheffield FlyDSA Area on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

After visiting the city and touring the Sheffield Fly DSA Arena the promoter quickly realised that the venue and the city was the best option to expand their event.

Not only because of the world class ice hockey facilities but a very strong history and ice hockey market.

Current roster, subject to change:

Representing Canada Kyle Quincey - ex NHL; Eric Neilson - ex Manchester Storm; Kevin Noble - Coventry Blaze; David Rutherford - Belfast Giants; Matt Bissonnette - Dundee Stars; Tylor Gron - Bad Toelz EC; Rylan Schwartz - Fischtown Penguins; Jason Bast - Nuermberg Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers

Representing USA Tim Stapleton - ex NHL; Kevin Morris - Coventry Blaze; Chris Joyaux - Coventry Blaze;

WIN TICKETS

Canada v USA at FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, April 20, 2019

We have five pairs of tickets to be won in our free prize draw competition. Five winners will get a pair of tickets each - enter here online or by Twitter.

To enter online simply submit your details on our secure web form - CLICK HERE.

Or by Twitter follow @GW1962 and retweet any of his #JPIMediacompIHSS tweets.

But hurry. Deadline is tomorrow, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 6pm.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries - only one entry per entry method allowed. UK entrants only. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. Details at www.jpimedia.co.uk.