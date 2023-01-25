Sheffield Steelers say they are continuing to scout the worldwide market hoping they might source an extra import to help their mission to bring in EIHL silverware this season.

Great Britain international Brandon Whistle, picture by Dean Woolley

With the transfer deadline looming in February, and players being released or getting itchy feet, South Yorkshire fans may yet see another trade.

The club has seen Oskar Ostlund and Adam Raska leave and Danny Kristo and Hayden Lavigne come in since the start of the season, and there have been healthy scratches made as coach Aaron Fox wrestles to find the right formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a hockey team you are always trying to upgrade if you can," he said.

"If there are players that become available that fit in with what we are trying to do we will obviously explore those options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think every team will do the same.

"We are always eyeing the market and keeping ears open to what is becoming available and figure a way to get better, always."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently Fox told The Star he hadn't worked out the best fourth-line combination.

He swapped Brendan Connolly and Mason Mitchell over the two games last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he thought Mitchell brought energy and physicality to Sunday's game and Connolly was ok against Glasgow Clan.

"We will see what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every guy that is here right now is going to play a part at some point," said the coach.

Fox is likely to give a chance for the Kristo-Brandon Whistle-Brandon McNally line up more chance to blossom after their successes against Manchester Storm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Steelers have had six of their players picked for Great Britain ahead of next month's Euro Ice Hockey Challenge.

The four-team tournament, which also involves Japan, Poland and Romania, takes place from Friday February 10 to Sunday February 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six Steelers include newcomer Brandon Whistle, along with Jonathan Phillips, Davey Phillips, Sam Jones, Evan Mosey and Robert Dowd.