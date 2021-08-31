Will one of Steelers' prospects outplay the other?

Cole Shudra, and Brandon Whistle, both 23, will be team-mates, for most of season 2021-22, at the NIHL club Leeds Knights.

But during the week, they will train with Sheffield's EIHL skaters and, if the opportunity arises when Leeds aren't playing, compete for a place on Steelers' roster.

Coach Fox can offer a place for both of them on his squad if injuries and or suspensions deprive him of two players.

"I can roster them both as long as we don't have more than 19," he said.

"They will be coming to practice with us most days so I will have a really good idea what they look like.

"The nice thing about Cole is that he could pop down as a defenceman or I could put Evan Mosey down there and play Cole as a forward.

"We have some real flexible options here.

Cole Shudra in action.

"I am excited to see Brandon, we didn't have him during the 2019-20 year but since then he's lost a ton of weight, played well down in that league below, (Telford Tigers; NIHL) and he can play centre and winger.

"Cole can only really play wing but he can give you that extra dimension where he can be a swing guy and play D.

"These are great options to have. If we lose an import or a Brit we'll have a couple of solid players that I can use."

Fox will be watching to see if either Whistle or Cole can demonstrate a natural edge over the other in practice.

Brandon Whistle on the move. Pic: Dean Woolley

"How they go on in training will be a big tell for me," said the team boss.

"If one is outplaying the other at training they are going to get the first look, that's just normal. I try to have a competition-based culture in our group."

The coach has also spoken about Barry Brust, the 38-year-old American netminder who he tried in vain to sign in 2019 but has finally joined the club this Summer.

"The reason we didn't get him was completely financial" explained Fox.

Danny Mawer.

"What he was able to get somewhere else was not in our price range. I sent him the school-deals, (University course in Sheffield) he was kicking it around but it didn't happen."

Brust has a reputation of being an occasional, hot-tempered netminder.

"He's a very passionate guy who has no issues sticking up for his team mates and sticking up for himself. I think that is a quality, absolutely.

"He likes to win, fans will like him if they like that mentality," he said.

Fox said the club was still "working on a couple of options" to find a new strength and conditioning coach to replace Danny Mawer who is leaving for Eisbaren Berlin in the German DEL.