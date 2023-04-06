Will Marco Vallerand recover in time for the Play Off countdown?

Marco Vallarend's availability remains under question as Sheffield Steelers start afresh in their hunt for goals, this weekend.

Coach Fox hopes to be able to select Marco Vallerand, left

The 33-year-old Canadian was injured in the win over Glasgow Clan last Saturday, missed the dead rubber defeat at Cardiff Devils, and has metaphorically been wrapped in cotton wool since.

Some online speculation about the nature of his injury has been wide of the mark.

The club is saying nothing other than his issue is being assessed "day-to-day" and that he is receiving daily treatment.

Vallerand has scored five open-play goals and a penalty shot in his 20 games since returning to South Yorkshire, in January, from HK Olimpija Ljubljana.

By his standards, he has had a lean time recently, with one strike in his last six games.

But goal droughts for Sheffield's top players have been nothing unusual this term.

And there's no question that Vallerand is just the type of player, at his peak, than can influence where a Play Off trophy ends up.

Tomas Pitule scores at Manchester: photo Adam Bates

Most of his goals have come away from home since his return, so it is a pity that he is a doubt for Friday night's quarter final first leg at Manchester.

Sheffield coach Aaron Fox says Altrincham's confined space is "Not my favourite place to go play, obviously.

"You have got to be ready to make plays quick, you have to be ready to defend immediately, you can't stand around, you have to move around and make plays and be ready to dig in.

"We know they will be ready, it will be a fun one for sure.

"It (Storm) is a good team, that team went into Belfast, a double-header, (December) and won both games so there is quality there, we know that.

"If they are on the top of their game, they are going to be tough."

Scott Allen agrees.

"They are a team we have to respect, that likes to push the pace.

"They play a hard transition game, so we have always got to check our shoulders, make sure no one is behind us and force us to make turnovers.

"If we are turning the puck over in their zone that is playing into their hands.

"And we are going to have to play a 200-foot game so it is all about possessing the puck and taking care of the puck in the right areas."

Allen believes Sheffield possesses more depth across the roster than Manchester

"They do have top-end guys who can put the puck in the net, so we have to play hard on them but I think over two games we will wear them down."

Team-mate Martin Latal added: "It's the last chance to win, so we have to be all-in, give everything."

*Weekend fixtures:

Friday, April 7

1930 Manchester Storm (6) vs. Sheffield Steelers (3)

Saturday, April 8

1900 Belfast Giants (1) vs. Glasgow Clan (8)

1900 Coventry Blaze (5) vs. Cardiff Devils (4)

1900 Nottingham Panthers (7) vs. Guildford Flames (2)

1900 Sheffield Steelers (3) vs. Manchester Storm (6) - second leg

Sunday, April 9

1800 Cardiff Devils (4) vs. Coventry Blaze (5)

1800 Glasgow Clan (8) vs. Belfast Giants (1)