Out of sight doesn't mean out of mind for ice hockey prospect Alex Graham.

Alex Graham, centre, playing for Steeldogs. Picture courtesy of Peter Best Photography

The 20-year-old Dronfield winger may not have figured much for Sheffield Steelers this season, but he is still very much on coach Aaron Fox's mind.

Graham has been in devastating form for NIHL neighbours Sheffield Steeldogs.

In 26 games he has scored 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points.

He's also taken 49 penalty minutes.

That obvious skill-set has only earned him a dozen call-ups to the EIHL outfit, where he scored assists in wins against Manchester Storm and Glasgow Clan.

Fox said of Steeldogs' top scorer: "We get him every day in practice, when he's played with us he has played very well.

"It's been a numbers game right now for Alex at our end (restrictions on the size of the roster) and I think very highly of him."

Fox said he was also monitoring Cole Shudra, who has been lighting up the rink for Leeds Knights.

Meanwhile, while Steelers have been focusing on Wednesday night's Challenge Cup semi-final second leg against Fife Flyers, they have dropped from joint second to fourth in the league.

Cardiff Devils came from behind twice before snatching a 4-3 road win at Glasgow Clan on Tuesday night.

That put the Welsh a point behind joint top Belfast Giants and a point clear of Sheffield.

Steelers have two games in hand over Guildford Flames and Giants.