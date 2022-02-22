Why Sheffield Steeler Robert Dowd is desperate for a Cup Final spot

Tanner Eberle, Davey Phillips, Jonathan Phillips, Alex Graham, Cole Shudra, Brendan Connolly, Marco Vallerand and John Armstrong will likely remember that 4-3 win at Cardiff Devils for the rest of their lives.

Robert Dowd was there too.

But his recollections are coloured by the agony of having to miss out through injury.

"I'd just had shoulder surgery so my memories are of being very, very nervous stood on a balcony watching it all happen," said the winger, who will face Devils on Wednesday in the one-off semi-final in the same competition.

"I was too nervous to watch half of that game, it was horrible for me to watch when you know you can be out there helping your team. Hopefully this Wednesday I can make up for that.

"We have built a team to win every trophy we can so that is the first one on the block right now we have got to go ahead and win this Wednesday to make it happen."

Robert Dowd enjoying the post-match Cup Final of 2020.

The Great Britain veteran snapped an eight-game goalless streak last Saturday when he scored at Manchester Storm, equalling Jeff Legue's number as third in the all-time list of hotshots.

"It's nice, Leggie sent me a message congratulating me, so that was lovely. But obviously, my main focus is on the league this year."

That regular-season ambition was dented by Cardiff on Sunday.

Backed by a virtuoso performance by their goaltender Mac Carruth, the Welsh won via a penalty shoot-out.

Dowd goes after Jake Coughler on Sunday.

Sheffield gained a point in the exercise, but it was still their second defeat in three games.

Dowd took some positives out of his team's display.

"We played a great 60 minutes, we dominated the majority of the play, the goalie stood on his head. If we'd have taken a couple of those chances it would be a different result" said the forward

"He was great in the net for them. he was fantastic. I don't think we can get too disheartened by the result, we just have to take it on the chin."

Dowd and Marco Vallerand in happy times. Photo: Dean Woolley.

The "beautiful thing" about hockey is that you can play a team that has beaten you quickly in the forthcoming fixture list, said Dowd, who is shaking off a chest infection.

"If you are disappointed one night you can make up pretty soon."

Wednesday's semi-final won't match the 8,061 crowd on Sunday at the Arena, but Steelers' management expects more than 5,000 fans. Tickets are £10.

Supporters probably won't see injured figurehead Marco Vallerand.

There were concerns within the club that the top scorer would be out for a while, but the player himself is optimistic he will be back soon.