Why Sheffield Steelers' owner is charging fans less this coming week

Cut-price ice hockey makes sound commercial sense, according to Sheffield Steelers' owner Tony Smith.
By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST
A rate of £8 for selected games is proving appealing to the fans, who have snapped up more than 6,000 tickets for Wednesday's match against Manchester Storm.

When Smith first introduced lower admission charges, other EIHL club proprietors were curious to see how it would pan out.

Smith says: “I guess a lot of people looked at us strangely when we introduced the £5 ticket, since then it has moved to £8 as venue booking fees have been added.

Packed Arena, captured by Garry DickinsonPacked Arena, captured by Garry Dickinson
“We looked at it long and hard and thought that we would rather put on a show, mid-week at the Arena for 6-8,000 at a discounted price than play at iceSheffield in front of a sold out 1,400.

“The Arena is our home, it is where we are best known, with its blackout, flashing lights, huge video screen, sirens and screaming fans all sitting in the comfort of the best arena in the UK. Why wouldn’t we want to play every game there?

"Yes, it is a marketing exercise as well, we are trying to attract new fans every day of the year.

"We say to potential new fans that we are super confident of our product so come and try it out for just £8, no add-ons, no extras, the full ticket cost is just £8 – what other great sporting or entertainment event can you go to in a building like the Arena for that price?

"It’s also a huge thank you to our loyal supporters who turn up week in and week out, cheering us on and creating the great atmosphere that you associate with a night at the Steelers.”

