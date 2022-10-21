Why Sheffield Steelers need a performance as well as a win against Manchester Storm
Sunday's match between Sheffield Steelers and Manchester Storm match appears to be a routine Challenge Cup group affair that perhaps doesn't leap out of the fixture list as an especially important one.
But recent events now mean the home side must pull out something special in what has to be a solid, winning performance.
Wednesday night's feeble 2-1 loss to middle-table team Dundee stars meant that Steelers have lost half of their six home games in League and Cup.
That's hard to comprehend given the fact they have been victors in seven of eight away matches.
Every sports team has a duty to try and make their home base impenetrable.
This season, so far, it has been anything but.
Added to the fact that Sheffield have a tough trip to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, it all adds up to a challenging weekend.
One where the pressure is on, an unnecessary twist triggered by the unexpected, midweek home loss to the well-drilled Scots.
Coach Aaron Fox said home form: "is definitely something we need to sort out with ourselves.
"I feel like our game should not change at home, I don't think we need to play for the fans, for entertainment, it's about winning hockey games.
"We have got to play the right way."
Both this weekend's matches are Cup qualification assignments.
Fox said it was a target of the team to remain in their present position as top of their group.
"It is important for us. I am a firm believer that winning is very important to the culture.
"I am going to coach to win these games just like any other game.
"Does it allow me to make some small decisions? (Like which line Mason Mitchell might play on.) Yes, absolutely."
With defenceman Sébastien Piché on paternity leave, he may have to use a forward on the back end.
Explaining the background to Piché's absence, the coach said the player's wife is based in the Czech Republic, he was a first-time father and there was a "human element" to the decision to allow him to miss three EIHL games.
Meanwhile, injured Evan Mosey, who is getting a fresh prognosis on Monday, agrees the Sunday home game will be a vital one.
"We have got to find a way to win at home," he said.
"Home is where you need to win, where the fans are behind us. Even though it is a Cup group game it is still a big game."
The swing player, whose utility value will be missed this weekend, added: "We have been on a pretty good run and when we play the right way and play within our system we are a pretty dangerous and skilled team."
But against Stars, he said they had got away from that and it had cost them.
Dundee are known as a good counter-rush team and Steelers had not handled that well, he said.
Mosey also gave an insight into the threat of an import losing his job.
The club has 17 on their books while the EIHL allows only 14 overseas players on a match night.
"It is a pressure but good healthy competition within the team, it's kind of what it is like in north America, if you are not really doing a job they'll bring somebody else in...it is definitely nerve-wracking, a little bit."